Jamie Foxx is well on his way back to normalcy months after suffering an unspecified medical complication. To fans’ delight, he gave them a firsthand update on his road to recovery in a video shared to Instagram late Friday (July 21) evening.

Jamie, 55, began by thanking his supporters for their outpouring of love and messages. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” said the Oscar winner. As previously reported, the actor suffered a health scare in April while in Atlanta wrapping up the final days of filming for Netflix’s Back In Action. For months, he managed to avoid being spotted in public as he underwent rehabilitation at a Chicago-based facility. Only in recent weeks has he been seen around the “Windy City.”

Hundreds of reports suggested a host of possible medical outcomes and wildly speculated about his condition. His family, namely his daughter Corinne Foxx, kept the details of his private matter from being publicized. The multihyphenate talent went on to explain that he “went through something that I thought I would never go through. And I know a lot of people are waiting or, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, [or doing a] television show,” added the Hollywood superstar. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon [and] my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they keep it airtight; they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me.”

Tearfully, the Ray star continued to express gratitude for his renewed lease on life. “I love all the love that I got,” said Jamie as he became choked up. “And man, you know, I know they talk about people crying on videos; you can do take two, but I’m not gon’ do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough. I was sick, man, but now I got my legs under me, so you gon’ see me out. But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes I crack, the movies I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t. I think I got a good one out (They Cloned Tyrone) — and the songs that I sing, man.”

Watch Jamie’s full video below.