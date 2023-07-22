Jamie Foxx is well on his way back to normalcy months after suffering an unspecified medical complication. To fans’ delight, he gave them a firsthand update on his road to recovery in a video shared to Instagram late Friday (July 21) evening.
Jamie, 55, began by thanking his supporters for their outpouring of love and messages. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” said the Oscar winner. As previously reported, the actor suffered a health scare in April while in Atlanta wrapping up the final days of filming for Netflix’s Back In Action. For months, he managed to avoid being spotted in public as he underwent rehabilitation at a Chicago-based facility. Only in recent weeks has he been seen around the “Windy City.”
Hundreds of reports suggested a host of possible medical outcomes and wildly speculated about his condition. His family, namely his daughter Corinne Foxx, kept the details of his private matter from being publicized. The multihyphenate talent went on to explain that he “went through something that I thought I would never go through. And I know a lot of people are waiting or, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”
“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, [or doing a] television show,” added the Hollywood superstar. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon [and] my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they keep it airtight; they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me.”
Tearfully, the Ray star continued to express gratitude for his renewed lease on life. “I love all the love that I got,” said Jamie as he became choked up. “And man, you know, I know they talk about people crying on videos; you can do take two, but I’m not gon’ do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough. I was sick, man, but now I got my legs under me, so you gon’ see me out. But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes I crack, the movies I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t. I think I got a good one out (They Cloned Tyrone) — and the songs that I sing, man.”
Watch Jamie’s full video below.
View this post on Instagram
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"
“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.