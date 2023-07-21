A trial date has officially been set in the classified documents case against Former President Donald Trump. Today (July 21), U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed that the trial will take place in May 2024, with May 20 as the earliest it can begin.

According to CNN, on May 14, a pretrial hearing in the case will be held. “Today’s order by Judge Cannon is a major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny Trump a fair legal process. The extensive schedule allows Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, told the outlet. “[President] Joe Biden is losing and attempting to use his weaponized DOJ against his top political rival – a disgraceful and un-American abuse of power.”

The trial date announcement comes after Florida authorities indicted, arrested, and arraigned Trump on federal criminal charges. As REVOLT previously shared, the New York native is accused of hiding White House documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort after his presidential term ended.

After an investigation, law enforcement charged Trump with possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. He pleaded not guilty to all counts. The Republican businessman became the first former U.S. president arrested on federal charges. “I’ve put everything on the line, and I will never yield. I will never be detained. I will never stop fighting for you,” Trump told his followers, per The Guardian.

Earlier this week, the 77-year-old politician claimed he’s the target of an investigation into Jan. 6, 2021. That day, Trump rallied his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in response to losing the presidential election against Biden. Because of it, Trump shared that he could be arrested and indicted on charges for the third time this year. His previous two detainments include one in Florida and another in Manhattan.