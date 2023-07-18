Former President Donald Trump‘s bid to end Fulton County’s investigation into his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia didn’t go his way.

On Monday (July 17), Georgia Supreme Court abruptly stopped the politician’s pursuit to cease the probe. According to CNN, Trump previously asked the state’s court to toss evidence collected thus far in the investigation. He also requested that local prosecutors be blocked from using that material in future criminal or civil cases.

“A regular Fulton County grand jury could return an indictment any day that will have been based on a report and predicate investigative process that were wholly without authority,” Trump’s lawyers argued in their filing. “It is one thing to indict a ham sandwich. To indict the mustard-stained napkin that it once sat on is quite another.” However, in a five-page opinion, the court claimed the 77-year-old Republican did not demonstrate the “extraordinary circumstances” required for the justices to get involved at this time. “[Trump] has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed,” the ruling said.

In 2020, President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia. It was the first time a Democrat won the Republican-led state in a presidential election since 1992, 270 To Win reported. An investigation into his actions in the southern state during his rebid for president is one of many cases Trump faces in 2023. Thus far, the New York native has been arrested and indicted twice, once in Manhattan and the other in Miami. In both court appearances, Trump pleaded not guilty.

Today (July 18), the famed businessman claimed he’s the target of a probe into Jan. 6, 2021, in which Trump rallied followers to protest at the U.S. Capitol. Many gathered at the government building, storming inside, resulting in several arrests. Regarding the incident, Trump shared that he could be arrested and indicted on charges for a third time this year.