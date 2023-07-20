Photo: Screenshot from Popcaan’s “St. Thomas Native” video
By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023

On Monday (July 17), Popcaan liberated a new visual for “St. Thomas Native,” which features Chronic Law. As the name suggests, the Attomatic Records and Dan Sky Records-produced effort is an ode to the Jamaican star’s stomping grounds.

“Saint Thomas nativе, look ‘pon greatness, di street n’ave safеty, no shaky fi pay slip, dem may have fi dem lady, have weed ‘pon dem brain an’ lace wig, life change up, we buy bimmer fi car racing, yuh fi proud ah di changes, poppy drop e range, ah nuh nuttin fi do aiming, a faawad from slavery, unruly bravery, di whole ah dem fear we, dem nah learn, cyan diss e killer pon earth, bath rifle will lift up like, ‘Skrrt’…”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip for “St. Thomas Native” delivers breathtaking views of the island nation. Popcaan and Chronic Law can also be seen catching vibes with others in different locations throughout.

The inspirational collaboration is taken from the January release Great Is He, a 17-song offering with additional features from Toni-Ann Singh, Burna Boy, and Drake. A couple of months after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition of the OVO Sound-backed album surfaced with eight more cuts and a contribution from Black Sherif. Since then, Popcaan made notable appearances on songs like Vybz Kartel’s “Dull Colour,” Patoranking’s “Tonight,” and J Hus’ “Killy.”

In an interview conducted in support of the aforementioned LP (above), Popcaan opened up about his approach to creating music. “The way I make music, bro, is like I’m a part of everything,” he said. “I’ll tell a producer to make this rhythm and what I need it to sound like. When I’m making music, I’m very open to like try different vibes and things.”

Press play on Popcaan and Chronic Law’s “St. Thomas Native” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Dancehall
Popcaan

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Spice reveals she isn't pregnant after all, maternity shoot was to celebrate life after health scare

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan proclaims 'Great Is He' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Popcaan and Drake reunite for "We Caa Done"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.06.2023

Popcaan announces new collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2023

Popcaan unveils latest single "Set It"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2022

Popcaan unveils latest visual for "Next To Me" with Toni-Ann Singh

By Jon Powell
  /  12.01.2022

Wiley unveils long-awaited remix of "Bad Like We" with Nicki Minaj, Popcaan, and Dyo

By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

Popcaan brings the jewelry out for "Skeleton Cartier" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2022

Popcaan drops off new single "Skeleton Cartier"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2022

Popcaan and Imeru Tafari "Elevate" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2022

Skillibeng and Popcaan join forces on "Pree"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.20.2022

Popcaan unveils new visual for "El Gringo"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2021
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Spice reveals she isn't pregnant after all, maternity shoot was to celebrate life after health scare

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Popcaan proclaims 'Great Is He' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Popcaan and Drake reunite for "We Caa Done"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.06.2023

Popcaan announces new collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2023

Popcaan unveils latest single "Set It"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2022

Popcaan unveils latest visual for "Next To Me" with Toni-Ann Singh

By Jon Powell
  /  12.01.2022

Wiley unveils long-awaited remix of "Bad Like We" with Nicki Minaj, Popcaan, and Dyo

By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

Popcaan brings the jewelry out for "Skeleton Cartier" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2022

Popcaan drops off new single "Skeleton Cartier"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2022

Popcaan and Imeru Tafari "Elevate" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2022

Skillibeng and Popcaan join forces on "Pree"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.20.2022

Popcaan unveils new visual for "El Gringo"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2021
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes