On Monday (July 17), Popcaan liberated a new visual for “St. Thomas Native,” which features Chronic Law. As the name suggests, the Attomatic Records and Dan Sky Records-produced effort is an ode to the Jamaican star’s stomping grounds.

“Saint Thomas nativе, look ‘pon greatness, di street n’ave safеty, no shaky fi pay slip, dem may have fi dem lady, have weed ‘pon dem brain an’ lace wig, life change up, we buy bimmer fi car racing, yuh fi proud ah di changes, poppy drop e range, ah nuh nuttin fi do aiming, a faawad from slavery, unruly bravery, di whole ah dem fear we, dem nah learn, cyan diss e killer pon earth, bath rifle will lift up like, ‘Skrrt’…”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip for “St. Thomas Native” delivers breathtaking views of the island nation. Popcaan and Chronic Law can also be seen catching vibes with others in different locations throughout.

The inspirational collaboration is taken from the January release Great Is He, a 17-song offering with additional features from Toni-Ann Singh, Burna Boy, and Drake. A couple of months after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition of the OVO Sound-backed album surfaced with eight more cuts and a contribution from Black Sherif. Since then, Popcaan made notable appearances on songs like Vybz Kartel’s “Dull Colour,” Patoranking’s “Tonight,” and J Hus’ “Killy.”