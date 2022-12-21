Currently, Popcaan is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album Great Is He, which is expected to boast previously released drops like “Superior” with Anju Blaxx, “Skeleton Cartier,” “One Way,” and “Next To Me” with Tori-Ann Singh. Last Friday (Dec. 16), he added to that with “Set It,” a TJ Records-produced offering that will more than certainly have the ladies turning up on the dance floor:

“Sit pon the chair and bruk fi mi buddy, bend it over, make me flood you with money, cock it up and skin out yah, baby, yuh p**sy tight and pretty, yeah, yeah, who dah jezebel deh, you nuh cute face with dutty panty, whine up your body, you me give the trophy, some gyal ah watch you live, tell a gyal you boasy, gyal, take time, tic-toc, me ah sen you viral pon the TikTok, jiggle up yuh body, make your batty jaw clap, gyal yuh body good, me wah put a padlock, bless yuh, bless yuh, bless, hallelujah…”

Great Is He will follow 2020’s FIXTAPE, a 19-track body of work that contained contributions from Drake, French Montana, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, Frahcess One, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Stylo G, among many others. A YIY CHANGE version of FIXTAPE was also released with plenty of additional songs and collaborations. Since then, Popcaan has continued to drop off a wealth of music for his fans, including well-received EPs like Gyalentine’s Day and Link Up, the latter of which was a joint effort with OVO associate Preme. Outside of his own work, Popcaan’s vocals could be heard on tracks by Dave East, Jorja Smith, Loski, Maroon 5, Megan Thee Stallion, Skillibeng, Casanova, Capella Grey, and Burna Boy.

Press play on Popcaan‘s “Set It” below. Hopefully, Great Is He will receive an official release date sooner than later.