Yesterday (Nov. 30), Popcaan blessed the masses with his new single “Next To Me,” a romantic collaboration alongside former Miss World pageant queen Toni-Ann Singh. The melodic offering sees the two professing their feelings for each other over production from Anju Blaxx:

“We could go anywhere, anywhere you choose, take you on a cruise, girl, you are so beautiful, love to see you smilin’, the love we have is never endin’, tell me how you feeling, you make me wanna run, run, run, heartbeat racin’ like a drum, drum, drum, feel it in my soul, leave me wantin’ more, you make me wanna run, run, run, heartbeat racin’ like a drum, drum, drum, don’t know where we’ll go…”

“Next To Me” comes with a matching clip courtesy of Nabil, which shows the duo enjoying a day in different locations around Jamaica. Viewers can see them on a bike ride through a beautiful landscape, getting intimate at the beach, and enjoying board games and drinks with friends.

In an interview with The Star, Singh opened up about working with the Unruly Boss:

“It is definitely a dream come true; it is one of the greatest honors… this is just because [Popcaan] is one of those people who wants to give young talent a chance to show themselves to the world.”

It’s been two years since Popcaan liberated his most recent official LP, FIXTAPE, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Preme, French Montana, Jada Kingdom, Drake, Stylo G, Tommy Lee, and more. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with a slew of well-received loose cuts, including “Money Speak,” “El Gringo,” “Elevate” with Imeru Tafari, “Skeleton Cartier,” “Cocaine Money,” and “One Way.” Currently, he is putting the finishing touches on his next album, said to be titled Great Is He. Press play on Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh’s “Next To Me” video below.