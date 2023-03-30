This Friday (March 31), Popcaan will unveil the deluxe edition of his fifth studio LP, Great Is He, which will boast eight new songs and a single assist from Black Sherif. To get the fans prepared, last Friday (March 24) saw him liberating a single titled “Bend It Over,” a Linton “TJ” White-produced offering that, as the title suggests, is best described as an adults-only romp on wax.

“Bend it over, cock up, cock up, open yuh leg dem like a ziplock bag, gi yuh somethin’ fi yuh tick tock pon, mi love yuh p**sy but mi beat that bad, yeah, mi beat that bad, inna yuh comfortable but mi nah sleep, baby, mi never see a body so neat, love when yuh tun ’round mi send it in deep, ‘member mi did tell yuh seh the mountain steep…”

Prior to Great Is He, Popcaan liberated the critically acclaimed album FIXTAPE, his first official release since partnering with Drake’s OVO Sound imprint. That project consisted of 19 tracks and collaborations alongside Stylo G, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, Frahcess One, Jada Kingdom, French Montana, Preme, and — of course — Drake, who made two appearances. Since then, he kept his fans fed with EP drops like Link Up (a joint effort with Preme) and Gyalentine’s. Check out Popcaan’s “Bend It Over” and the full tracklisting for Great Is He (Deluxe) below.

Great Is He (Deluxe) tracklist: