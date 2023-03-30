Photo: Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

This Friday (March 31), Popcaan will unveil the deluxe edition of his fifth studio LP, Great Is He, which will boast eight new songs and a single assist from Black Sherif. To get the fans prepared, last Friday (March 24) saw him liberating a single titled “Bend It Over,” a Linton “TJ” White-produced offering that, as the title suggests, is best described as an adults-only romp on wax.

“Bend it over, cock up, cock up, open yuh leg dem like a ziplock bag, gi yuh somethin’ fi yuh tick tock pon, mi love yuh p**sy but mi beat that bad, yeah, mi beat that bad, inna yuh comfortable but mi nah sleep, baby, mi never see a body so neat, love when yuh tun ’round mi send it in deep, ‘member mi did tell yuh seh the mountain steep…”

Prior to Great Is He, Popcaan liberated the critically acclaimed album FIXTAPE, his first official release since partnering with Drake’s OVO Sound imprint. That project consisted of 19 tracks and collaborations alongside Stylo G, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, Frahcess One, Jada Kingdom, French Montana, Preme, and — of course — Drake, who made two appearances. Since then, he kept his fans fed with EP drops like Link Up (a joint effort with Preme) and Gyalentine’s. Check out Popcaan’s “Bend It Over” and the full tracklisting for Great Is He (Deluxe) below.

Great Is He (Deluxe) tracklist:

  1. “Defeat the Struggle”
  2. “Freshness”
  3. “Skeleton Cartier”
  4. “Next To Me” feat. Toni-Ann Singh
  5. “Teach Me”
  6. “Aboboyaa” feat. Burna Boy
  7. “11th Commandment”
  8. “We Caa Done” feat. Drake
  9. “Cry Fi Yuh Body”
  10. “Set It”
  11. “New Benz”
  12. “St. Thomas Native” feat. Chronic Law
  13. “Wish No Bad”
  14. “Appreciation”
  15. “Past Life”
  16. “Memories”
  17. “Great Is He”
  18. “Millionz”
  19. “With You”
  20. “Bend It Over”
  21. “No Expectations”
  22. “Celebrate” feat. Black Sherif
  23. “Barbie Dolly”
  24. “Light One”
  25. “Greatness”

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the "Cheatback" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023
