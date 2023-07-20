On Wednesday (July 19), Latto‘s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, celebrated her 21st birthday. In a series of Instagram Story posts, the beauty maven can be seen living it up with her loved ones in a packed venue, complete with a nostalgic theme of the New York City borough that matches her name.

In the midst of the celebration, Latto decided to bless her sibling with a Mercedes-Benz SUV. The aforementioned clips showed the two embracing and partying as Brooklyn sits in the driver’s seat.

“Happy birthday to my other half! I’m so proud of the woman you’re becoming,” the “Big Energy” talent said in an open letter on social media. “Stay ambitious and humble. You truly have a heart of gold. Your compassion and loyalty is unmatched. The world is yours [as] long as I’m living! It’s always been us and it’ll forever be us! Watching you grow up is bittersweet, but it has been some of the highlights of my own life… I have so many wishes for your adult life, but I’ma just keep praying for you and watching God doing his thing!”

Earlier today (July 20), Brooklyn responded with an equally heartfelt message of her own. “[Latto] made sure I had the best day ever. She don’t play about me and I’m NEVER playing about her. So thankful for everything you do for me,” she stated.