After teasing the hottest summer collab, Wingstop has finally revealed what they’ve been cooking up with Latto.
Today (July 18), the international restaurant chain unveiled a specialty zesty dry rub known as Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. For a limited time, the flavor is available to consumers nationwide. On Wingstop’s official site, the new mix is described as “tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, captivating fans with an irresistible combination of familiar yet innovative flavors, new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.”
“What’s up, y’all!” the “Big Energy” artist said in the commercial as “Put It On Da Floor” played in the background. “Who’s ready for the Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix?”
Along with the flavor, Wingstop and the Georgia-raised rapper also introduced The Latto Meal. According to a press release, in support of her “signature 7-7-7 lottery winning energy,” the meal features 21 classic wings, two dips, and one large fry. “You can’t beat this flavor. Don’t play with me! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop, and it’s 10/10,” Latto stated. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”
As REVOLT previously mentioned, the 24-year-old and the popular wing spot teased their partnership on Sunday (June 16). the rising lyricist has also worked with the company for her nonprofit and featured them in her “Lottery” music video.
“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” said Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer Anne Fischer. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”
