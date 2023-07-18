After teasing the hottest summer collab, Wingstop has finally revealed what they’ve been cooking up with Latto.

Today (July 18), the international restaurant chain unveiled a specialty zesty dry rub known as Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. For a limited time, the flavor is available to consumers nationwide. On Wingstop’s official site, the new mix is described as “tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, captivating fans with an irresistible combination of familiar yet innovative flavors, new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.”

“What’s up, y’all!” the “Big Energy” artist said in the commercial as “Put It On Da Floor” played in the background. “Who’s ready for the Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix?”