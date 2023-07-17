After their 2022 winter collaboration, Latto and Wingstop have returned with a new offering, and this time it’s for the summer.
Yesterday (June 16), the popular restaurant chain known for its chicken wings announced that a new collab with the Georgia-raised artist is coming soon. In the company’s post on social media, the “Lottery” performer is pictured in a yellow car, wearing a matching outfit while holding what appeared to be a Wingstop bag. Along with the image, the restaurant captioned its post with emojis of a lemon and a plant. This left many viewers guessing if the surprise flavor will be new or the return of something missed by consumers. “The hottest collab of the summer drops July 18,” Wingstop wrote on Instagram.
In December 2022, Latto partnered with the food organization to “give flavor to the kids” at her Win Some Give Some Foundation’s second annual Christmas in Clayco celebration. The event gave local families in need a Christmas dinner, presents, and essential items. On TikTok, the 24-year-old posted about the collab, hinting at a Latto meal as she partook in a Wingstop wing. “Lemon pepper my fave, fried hard, extra sprinkles… Mango Habanero. Y’all don’t know nothing about the Wingstop ranch,” she said. “This the Latto meal right here,” Latto later added while winking.
@latto777
Where the Latto meal at 👀 @Wingstop pulled up with that Lemon Pepper extra crispy #WingstopAd #Sponsored
Outside of partnering within the food industry, the Grammy-nominated songwriter has continued to build her resumé as a rapper. Earlier this year, she linked up with Bronx native Cardi B to remix her single “Put It On Da Floor.” Shortly after, Latto attended the 2023 BET Awards and gave an emotional speech after receiving the Best Female Hip Hop Artist accolade. At the beginning of July, Latto dove into the fashion industry by attending the annual Paris Fashion Week in an Iris Van Herpen couture gown.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"
DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC
Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it
The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.