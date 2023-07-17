After their 2022 winter collaboration, Latto and Wingstop have returned with a new offering, and this time it’s for the summer.

Yesterday (June 16), the popular restaurant chain known for its chicken wings announced that a new collab with the Georgia-raised artist is coming soon. In the company’s post on social media, the “Lottery” performer is pictured in a yellow car, wearing a matching outfit while holding what appeared to be a Wingstop bag. Along with the image, the restaurant captioned its post with emojis of a lemon and a plant. This left many viewers guessing if the surprise flavor will be new or the return of something missed by consumers. “The hottest collab of the summer drops July 18,” Wingstop wrote on Instagram.