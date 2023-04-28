Photo: Presley Ann / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Last month, Latto began a new business venture with Apple Music called “777 Radio.” Since then, she’s already been joined by industry peers such as fellow emcee Lola Brooke and songstress Chlöe Bailey as featured guests. However, for her most recent episode, the 24-year-old chose to keep her candid conversation close to home.

While speaking with her sister Brooklyn Nikole, Latto opened up about plastic surgery. “You know, I got a little work done on my body, whatever,” the “B**ch From Da Souf” artist began. “A lot of people don’t even know that because you just look so good,” her sibling added. The discussion continued, “Because a b**ch be looking natural. Because this one thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right. For a girl who have little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing,” Latto confessed.

Nikole noted that her sister has always told her, “Don’t touch your body. Don’t touch your face.” Latto agreed, also giving her supporters the same advice. “I’m telling you. To all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now. I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it. Find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw, and another flaw, and another flaw, and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix,” Latto confessed, adding that even with cosmetic work, she still edits her pictures.

“Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye,” she warned her fans. Before wrapping on the topic, Latto added, “Just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Latto
Rap

