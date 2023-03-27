Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Latto’s newest venture, “777 Radio,” is finally here! As the series trailer dropped today (March 27), Apple Music announced the first episode would be available Thursday (March 30), featuring Latto and her special guest Chlöe Bailey.

The “777 Radio” show is a limited series airing only on Apple Music 1. Listeners can hear from Latto and her guests biweekly on Thursdays at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto told Apple Music about the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of southern music.”

As Latto’s first guest, Chlöe opened up about some of the things she has experienced within the music industry, including the constant pitting of her and her sister, Halle Bailey, against each other, People mentioned.

“Honestly, it really pisses me off. I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters,” Chlöe said. “Sometimes we forget that we’re not twins, and it’s like, don’t mess with my blood. Don’t mess with her.”

Latto and Chlöe have also established quite a bond. In October 2022, Chlöe released her duet single “For the Night” with her fellow Atlanta native. And earlier this month, Chlöe presented Latto with the Powerhouse Award during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

As she stood next to Chlöe, Latto thanked her friend after they embraced. “Thank you, Chlöe. Stream ‘For The Night,'” Latto said to viewers. She then nervously gripped the 24-year-old songstress’ hand as she began her acceptance speech. 

