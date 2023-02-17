Photo: Screenshot from Latto’s “Lottery” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Today (Feb. 17), Latto returns with a new single titled “Lottery,” which features Congolese-Canadian talent LU KALA. Produced by Rocco Did It Again! and Dr. Luke, the track makes it clear to potential love interests that the Clayton County star is the prize.

“I need a real boss, somebody who don’t care what the bill cost, smooth skin, thick thighs, you can feel on, if he hit this, then he hit the mega million, play him like a scratch off, if he gettin’ lucky, jackpot, baby, if I ever let you touch me, sip me likе wine, I’ma pop it like bubbly, a b**ch this fine, makе it hard not to love me…”

In 2022, Latto liberated her most recent body of work, 777, a 13-track offering with additional features from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The project peaked at No. 15 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, the “Big Energy” star kept her fans fed with recent drops like “P**sy,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, and “Another Nasty Song.” She also stole the spotlight on songs like Trina’s “Clap,” Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business,” Saucy Santana’s “Booty,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Budget,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” and Chlöe’s “For the Night.”

During a past appearance on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please,” Latto opened up about her hard-earned success in the music industry.

“I feel good. It feel good to have been putting in so much work for so long,” she stated. “Like, if you know me and my story, you know, ‘D**n, this b**ch been grinding for a long time.’ [And] for it to finally be, like, my time.”

Press play on Latto and LU KALA’s “Lottery” visual below.

