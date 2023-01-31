Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 30), Latto responded to a social media troll who alleged the artist wore the same pair of panties twice. Then, in a hilarious move, Big Latto auctioned them off on eBay. She took it to Twitter and Instagram to announce the bidding. “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice,” she wrote. “Link in bio.”

Although the link is still in her IG bio, the listing has been removed from eBay. According to multiple social media posts, the worn cheetah-print panties opened up at 99 cents and received 88 bids that amounted up to more than $95,000. It’s uncertain if anyone won the bidding.

The auction for her underwear began after a Twitter user took the time to make a side-by-side photo of the Clayton County rapper allegedly wearing the same cheetah-print panties in two different outfits.

Over the weekend, the user commented, “Can’t afford new panties?” Latto saw the question and jokingly answered by labeling said person “the panty police.” That’s when she decided to entertain the idea of capitalizing on her undies. The 24-year-old also took it to Instagram Stories to give fans insight on her panty collection, which contains a lot of cheetah-print underwear, some of which still has the tags.

“These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday,” she said. “So, um, $5 at Target. Here’s the cheetah stash. So, that’s two, three, four, yeah, clean. Five. Oh, look, this one has a brand new tag on it. So, that’s cute.”

Latto has been quite the entertainer as of late. Yesterday, the Grammy-nominated artist also made an appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor.” On episode two of the 27th season, the “Big Energy” rapper challenged all of the contestants to display their “bad b**ch energy”  to this year’s bachelor, Zach Shallcross.

