Atlanta-raised artist Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” has viewers either wanting to rip themselves out of plastic bags or drop a verse since its release.

Thus far, the upbeat track has been a viral sensation online. Several users have hopped on social media, including prom attendees, bus drivers, and more, revealing themselves out of bags as the song played. The trend originated from one of the single’s opening lines, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new.”

But for artists who’ve listened to the record, some decided to lay a verse over it, including Meek Mill. On Sunday (May 28), the Philadelphia native posted two videos of himself rapping over other artists’ songs like “Put It On Da Floor.” Joined by a group of males in all black, Meek rapped, “You know we ain’t in the NBA, but we all players with that s**t.”

Meek Mill drops a freestyle on @Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor”. pic.twitter.com/z25Eg9FYN1 — Latto Crave (@lattocrave) May 28, 2023

Along with the clip, which Latto retweeted on her platform, the “All Eyes on You” hitmaker wrote, “These songs stuck in my head from social media.”

Last month, the “Lottery” performer teased fans with a preview of her hit single at the Coachella music festival. Later, the 24-year-old revealed the performance was part of the track’s music video when she released the visuals. Along with the show, Latto recapped her experience during the two-weekend fest for the video. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart a day later.

When she’s not in the studio or hosting her radio show, Latto hits the stage as an opening act for the North American leg of Lizzo’s “The Special Tour.” The “Big Energy” rapper shares the honor with fellow artist Saucy Santana. In one of her latest performances, Latto joined Lizzo for the “Put It On Da Floor” TikTok challenge.