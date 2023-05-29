Photo: Daniel Knighton / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Atlanta-raised artist Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” has viewers either wanting to rip themselves out of plastic bags or drop a verse since its release.

Thus far, the upbeat track has been a viral sensation online. Several users have hopped on social media, including prom attendees, bus drivers, and more, revealing themselves out of bags as the song played. The trend originated from one of the single’s opening lines, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new.”

But for artists who’ve listened to the record, some decided to lay a verse over it, including Meek Mill. On Sunday (May 28), the Philadelphia native posted two videos of himself rapping over other artists’ songs like “Put It On Da Floor.” Joined by a group of males in all black, Meek rapped, “You know we ain’t in the NBA, but we all players with that s**t.”

Along with the clip, which Latto retweeted on her platform, the “All Eyes on You” hitmaker wrote, “These songs stuck in my head from social media.”

Last month, the “Lottery” performer teased fans with a preview of her hit single at the Coachella music festival. Later, the 24-year-old revealed the performance was part of the track’s music video when she released the visuals. Along with the show, Latto recapped her experience during the two-weekend fest for the video. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart a day later.

When she’s not in the studio or hosting her radio show, Latto hits the stage as an opening act for the North American leg of Lizzo’s “The Special Tour.” The “Big Energy” rapper shares the honor with fellow artist Saucy Santana. In one of her latest performances, Latto joined Lizzo for the “Put It On Da Floor” TikTok challenge.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Latto
Meek Mill
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
News

AJ Calloway confirms whether or not his “106 & Park” dreadlocks was a wig

Has our entire childhood been a lie???

By Isha Thorpe
  /  01.28.2021
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
View More