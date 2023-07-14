Over time, The Game has increasingly shared different messages and advice to his millions of fans on social media about life.

Yesterday (July 13), the 43-year-old revealed his latest thoughts on friendships in today’s society, including the pressure placed on them. “Y’all put too much pressure on friends,” The Game wrote on his Instagram Story. “We are all grown now. If a friend can’t make it, they can’t make it. If you ain’t talked to your friend in two weeks, that’s okay!”

He continued, “If they got to sit out of your birthday festivities because money funny, that’s okay! We [are] grown now, got kids, husbands/boyfriends, wives/girlfriends, and careers. It’s just not enough time in a day to give your man, kids, customers/clients, work, friends, siblings, etc. 100 percent and still be mentally stable. We are at an age now where it’s when we see each other; we see each other. When we do, be present and love on each other during that time.”

In other posts, the “Hate It Or Love It” performer gave his opinions on romantic partnerships and how to treat others. “Never disrespect someone with a good heart who made sure you were good when no one else was there,” The Game posted on IG.