Photo: Screenshot from Monica’s “Letters” video
By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

A few years ago, Monica teamed up with Lil Baby for a single titled “Trenches,” a well-received offering that will appear on the veteran singer’s forthcoming album of the same name. On Friday (June 30), she added to that with “Letters,” which sees her singing to a significant other that’s currently incarcerated.

“I’m running to you with my fears, yeah, ain’t found no one that can measure up to you, this feeling I feel, I’ve only felt with you, you got these hittas so intimidated, with just a hit, it ain’t no hesitating, I see things in you I can’t see in nobody, it breaks my heart that you can’t be beside me, writing you this letter in my feelings, just hearing your baritone on the phone, I get overwhelmed, boy, you know we’re lockеd and my heart locked down, I swear I can’t find nobody еlse to fit your crown…”

The heartfelt number boasts an accompanying visual that’s directed by Richard Selvi and begins with a shot of Monica in a room with flying letters. The Game also stars as the Atlanta talent’s love interest, who appears in a couple of intimate scenes before disappearing into thin air — a clear sign that his presence was only fueled by Monica’s memories.

Back in 2015, Monica liberated her eighth studio LP, Code Red, a 14-song body of work with assists from Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, and Akon. Since then, fans were treated to loose cuts like “Commitment,” “Me + You,” and “Friends” with Ty Dolla $ign. She could also be heard on notable drops like YFN Lucci’s “Testimony (Remix),” 2 Chainz’s “Burglar Bars,” Gucci Mane’s “We Ride,” A$AP Ferg’s “Big A$AP,” and Yung Bleu’s “Family Feud.” Check out Monica and The Game’s chemistry in “Letters” below.

