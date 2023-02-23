/ 02.23.2023
Yung Joc is in the building for this week’s episode of “Big Facts”! The famous entertainer talks transitioning from rap to reality TV, his current relationship with Big Block, 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” diss, and much more. Watch!
Erica Duchess on women in comedy, betting on herself & dating | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Erica Duchess talks about her experience in the ...
21 Lil Harold on his rap journey, snitches, and ignoring haters | 'Big Facts'
The “Big Facts” crew welcomes 21 Lil Harold for this all-new episode. The Atlanta artist ...
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
19 KEYS on building his own brand, emotional intelligence & how he got his name | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” thought leader and Crownz Society creator 19 KEYS ...