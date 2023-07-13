After attending a recent Beyoncé Knowles-Carter concert, Jazmine Sullivan wants fans to know the icon deserves all the love and praise.

Although Sullivan didn’t specify which show she went to, Beyoncé continued the North American leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Philadelphia on July 12. The Pennsylvania city is where the 36-year-old R&B songstress was born and raised.

After appearing at Beyoncé’s show, Sullivan took to social media to share her thoughts on the experience and her fellow Grammy Award winner. “[Listen], I almost cried three, four times at the concert,” Sullivan wrote on her Instagram Story. “Bey is really our Michael [Jackson], and I’ll never go to her concert and not be in awe but act like [an] adolescent 13-year-old fan.” She continued, “We are celebrating this woman giving us 20-plus years of hard work and excellence, OK! Give it to her at the concert [’cause] she’s giving us her all her entire career! We gotta make her feel that s**t [in] every city. We love you, Bey! Thank you.”

Ahead of her Philadelphia show, Beyoncé released a teaser video featuring special clips from the European leg of her tour. In the end, she wrote, “Thank you, worldwide Hive. ‘Renaissance World Tour’… Next up: United States.”