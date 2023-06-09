Photo: Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Jazmine Sullivan is booked and busy, and it’s for a great cause! In an Instagram Story shared today (June 9) by Leimert Park Juneteenth, festival organizers confirmed the Grammy winner will headline the upcoming event.

In the social media message, the account reposted a user who stated they were “VERY excited for year [two] of bringing the Rotation [and] Amazon Music lineup to the Leimert Park Juneteenth main stage.” Pictured below that confession was a photo of the “Need U Bad” songstress with a caption that read “Jazmine Sullivan will headline.” “Leimert Park is the only place to be in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. We are honored to be back here celebrating Black culture with the music, art, fashion, and food we all love. We strive to always create first-class experiences for the community, and we believe this year will be one you don’t want to miss,” the head of hip hop and R&B for Amazon Music, Tim Hinshaw, said in a statement.

The festival is scheduled for June 19 from noon to 9 p.m. local time. While Sullivan will lead the show in the historic South Los Angeles neighborhood, more performers will be announced as the date gets closer. According to their official website, the annual event began several years ago. “In 2018, a few dedicated creatives came together to put on the first-ever Leimert Park Rising: Juneteenth Celebration. True to the essence of Leimert Park, this event celebrated Black freedom by honoring the ancestors and our community through art, music, food, and education,” an excerpt reads.

Earlier this month, Sullivan hit the stage with R&B legend Usher at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philly native put on for her hometown as she performed a medley of her songs and joined the “Yeah!” hitmaker onstage for their own rendition of The Roots’ 1999 single “You Got Me.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jazmine Sullivan
R&B

Babyface commands NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" concert series with some familiar faces and Twitter says take a bow

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" wardrobe features 41 custom Jimmy Choo shoes

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

'Little Mermaid' fans joke Halle Bailey is "tougher than the Marines" after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Beyoncé's fans show love as they shout out her BeyGOOD efforts during the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Usher and Jazmine Sullivan grace the 2023 Roots Picnic stage together and leave fans wanting a collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Kelly Rowland teases new music is finally on the horizon: "I feel the urgency"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Issa Rae jokes that being Usher's "Superstar" during intimate performance was a nightmare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Twitter says Teyana Taylor is a rare talent after watching Summer Walker's Atlanta performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Fan fumbles proposal at Beyoncé concert and Twitter isn’t letting up

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Chilli gets candid about her past romance with Usher ahead of Lifetime's 'TLC Forever' premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023
