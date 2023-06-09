Jazmine Sullivan is booked and busy, and it’s for a great cause! In an Instagram Story shared today (June 9) by Leimert Park Juneteenth, festival organizers confirmed the Grammy winner will headline the upcoming event.

In the social media message, the account reposted a user who stated they were “VERY excited for year [two] of bringing the Rotation [and] Amazon Music lineup to the Leimert Park Juneteenth main stage.” Pictured below that confession was a photo of the “Need U Bad” songstress with a caption that read “Jazmine Sullivan will headline.” “Leimert Park is the only place to be in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. We are honored to be back here celebrating Black culture with the music, art, fashion, and food we all love. We strive to always create first-class experiences for the community, and we believe this year will be one you don’t want to miss,” the head of hip hop and R&B for Amazon Music, Tim Hinshaw, said in a statement.

The festival is scheduled for June 19 from noon to 9 p.m. local time. While Sullivan will lead the show in the historic South Los Angeles neighborhood, more performers will be announced as the date gets closer. According to their official website, the annual event began several years ago. “In 2018, a few dedicated creatives came together to put on the first-ever Leimert Park Rising: Juneteenth Celebration. True to the essence of Leimert Park, this event celebrated Black freedom by honoring the ancestors and our community through art, music, food, and education,” an excerpt reads.

Earlier this month, Sullivan hit the stage with R&B legend Usher at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philly native put on for her hometown as she performed a medley of her songs and joined the “Yeah!” hitmaker onstage for their own rendition of The Roots’ 1999 single “You Got Me.”