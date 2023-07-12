On Friday (July 7), D-Block Europe blessed the masses with a new project titled DBE World, which consists of 24 songs with assists from Chip, Headie One, Nafe Smallz, Ohgeesy, Aitch, Clavish, K-Trap, and M Huncho. Da Beatfreakz, Eight8, Harry Beech, Jony Beats, Sean Murdz, and more contributed to the project’s production.

Just prior to the arrival of DBE World, the London duo liberated a visual for the track “Potential,” a love letter to their significant others.

“Transparency is key, what you wanna know? You gave me your heart, won’t take it for jokes, after you answer these questions, let’s see where it goes, ’cause I got some things that I wanna know, like how your friends are h**s, but you ain’t a h**, if you’re a eagle, why you lettin’ pigeons in your home? Can’t let your potential go to waste, missionary, starin’ at your face…”

The matching clip for “Potential” was directed by William Thomas and brings viewers to Amsterdam, where Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are riding in a canal boat with several woman. The group eventually moves to a rooftop, where they perform as a fleet of high-end vehicles surround them.

DBE World follows the 2022 sophomore LP Lap 5, a 16-song offering with collaborations alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Ghost Killer Track. That release debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 on the U.K. R&B Albums and the U.K. Albums charts, respectively, before earning a gold certification. Since then, D-Block Europe kept the ball rolling with loose singles like “Tears In My Amiri’s,” “Barbie,” and “1 on 1.” They also scored a U.K. Singles chart No. 1 via their appearance on Clavish’s Rap Game Awful standout “Rocket Science.” Press play on DBE World and the aforementioned visual for “Potential” below.