The Supreme Court has ruled on whether President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan had grounds to proceed.

Today (June 30), the court struck down the plan leaving millions of borrowers with mounting college debt, per The Associated Press. The president’s program has been paused since its 2022 announcement after the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary hold. Several states argued against the forgiveness act. In Biden’s plan, eligible students would receive up to $20K in relief, which would have cost over $400 billion. Over 41 million students were in line to receive government assistance.

“Six states sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. According to the justice majority, Biden’s administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel student loan balances for a large number of borrowers. With the 6-3 decision, millions of former college students and parents are left to prepare for loan repayments, expected to resume by late summer.

After the announcement, many individuals waiting months for a decision let their voices be heard on social media. Several Twitter users questioned how it was OK to forgive the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the global pandemic but not student loans.

PPP loans are free, but no on forgiving some part of student loans. Okay, then as taxpayers who paid for those "free loans" we should be allowed to sue and then take it all the way to the Supreme Court and see what they do. #StudentLoanForgiveness — KT (@sloyoroll01973) June 30, 2023

Another person shared their thought on America’s future after the student debt decision. “By striking down student loan debt, the U.S. is likely to enter an immediate [recession] this fall when tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of loans in place of their current disposable income,” the person wrote.

By striking down student loan debt, the US is likely to enter an immediate rescission this fall when tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of loans in place of their current disposable income. #SCOTUS #StudentLoanForgiveness — Eric M. Leiderman (@EricLeiderman) June 30, 2023

A third user shared that the nation’s highest court ruling on Biden’s plan was expected. “The Supreme Court striking down student loan forgiveness was to be expected,” the user tweeted. “It would have helped so many of us and yet here we are.”

The Supreme Court striking down #StudentLoanForgiveness was to be expected. It would have helped so many of us and yet here we are. I'll never get over the selfishness from those who threw away their votes in 2016. The greater good shouldn't depend on the bigotry of others. — Elisha (@veekmo) June 30, 2023

See how other Twitter users responded to the Supreme Court striking down Biden’s student debt relief plan below:

Please, someone, explain to me how we can forgive those PPP loans for the wealthy, but somehow #studentloanforgiveness is a no-go. — Nikki Rojas (@nrojas0131) June 30, 2023

You can bail out banks, airlines and automobile manufacturers…. But #StudentLoanForgiveness nope can’t do that. pic.twitter.com/np9RjWKtjP — AgeLikeWine🍷 (@MrK3mp3r) June 30, 2023

I already forgave myself for those loans. They aren’t getting shit from me. #StudentLoanForgiveness — Sarah 🌙 (@asarahmoore) June 30, 2023