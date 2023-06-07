Photo: James C Hooper via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 6), 58-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz of Ocala, Florida was arrested in connection to the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens, 35. The victim was shot and killed by her neighbor after confronting the woman for allegedly taking her children’s iPad and throwing a pair of skates at them.

According to CNN, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s charges against her include manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. The deadly crime reportedly happened on Friday (June 2) when the mother of four was shot through the woman’s door. “Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law,” the sheriff’s office added.

Many credited social media users for helping AJ’s case receive national attention, which led to an arrest. “Man, I was not expecting this at all, much less this fast, being that it was in Florida. I hope the judge is very harsh in the sentencing,” one person tweeted. “She’s evil and these charges are not enough. She should be charged with murder [two] and attempted murder [two] because AJ Owens’ child was in the line of fire. Plus [a] hate crime! This is such a horrible situation, and my heart goes out to the family of Ms. Owens. Those precious children have been scarred for life,” another added.

CNN spoke with the victim’s mother, Pamela Dias, who confessed Owens’ kids are not coping well with the loss. “In his soul, in his heart, it’s his fault that his older brother, his baby sister, and his baby brother, as well as himself, will never see their mother again,” Dias said of AJ’s 9-year-old son who witnessed the attack. She said he feels guilty for telling his mom what Lorincz did because it led to the deadly interaction. While some on social media slammed the manslaughter charge, others noted, “The more charges they throw at her, the more likely it is she’ll never see a prison cell… can’t just start flinging charges and hope one sticks… pick undeniable charges and send her a** packing!”

Owens’ funeral is scheduled for Monday (June 12) and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.

See what others are saying below.

