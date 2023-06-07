Florida police have arrested the white neighbor who reportedly shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, a Black woman who later died from her injuries.

Yesterday (June 6), Ocala authorities took Susan Lorincz into custody with a host of charges. CBS News reported that the 58-year-old’s arrest comes after a two-and-a-half-year feud between her, Owens, and Owens’ children resulted in the Black mother’s death.

On Friday (June 2), the 35-year-old’s kids were playing in a field near an apartment complex, the outlet shared. According to police, a neighbor heard Lorincz yell at the children to leave. During the exchange, she hit Owens’ 10-year-old son in the toe with a roller skate, authorities noted. When he and his 12-year-old brother attempted to speak with her, the 58-year-old allegedly opened her door and swung an umbrella at them.

Suspected white supremacist Susan Lorincz has finally been arrested for the shooting death of 35-year-old mother, Ajike “AJ” Owens. pic.twitter.com/erZkjcYJTi — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 7, 2023

The incident reportedly led Owens to walk across the street, knock on Lorincz’s door, and ask her to come outside. Authorities later disclosed a heated exchange took place between the two women. A shot fired through the door struck Owens in the chest, who was standing next to her 10-year-old, police confirmed. Shortly after, the Ocala mother passed away from her injuries.

On Monday (June 5), the Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference, responding to the widespread anger and protests that stemmed from Owens’ death. At the time, Officer Billy Woods revealed Lorincz had yet to be arrested because the state’s Stand Your Ground law could apply.

When questioned, the 58-year-old reported she acted in self-defense. She also alleged Owens attempted to break her door down and previously attacked her. However, after gathering information, law enforcement determined “Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.” Authorities charged Lorincz with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. If convicted on the one count of manslaughter, she faces up to 30 years in prison.