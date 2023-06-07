Photo: Lucas Ninno via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police have arrested the white neighbor who reportedly shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, a Black woman who later died from her injuries.

Yesterday (June 6), Ocala authorities took Susan Lorincz into custody with a host of charges. CBS News reported that the 58-year-old’s arrest comes after a two-and-a-half-year feud between her, Owens, and Owens’ children resulted in the Black mother’s death.

On Friday (June 2), the 35-year-old’s kids were playing in a field near an apartment complex, the outlet shared. According to police, a neighbor heard Lorincz yell at the children to leave. During the exchange, she hit Owens’ 10-year-old son in the toe with a roller skate, authorities noted. When he and his 12-year-old brother attempted to speak with her, the 58-year-old allegedly opened her door and swung an umbrella at them.

The incident reportedly led Owens to walk across the street, knock on Lorincz’s door, and ask her to come outside. Authorities later disclosed a heated exchange took place between the two women. A shot fired through the door struck Owens in the chest, who was standing next to her 10-year-old, police confirmed. Shortly after, the Ocala mother passed away from her injuries.

On Monday (June 5), the Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference, responding to the widespread anger and protests that stemmed from Owens’ death. At the time, Officer Billy Woods revealed Lorincz had yet to be arrested because the state’s Stand Your Ground law could apply.

When questioned, the 58-year-old reported she acted in self-defense. She also alleged Owens attempted to break her door down and previously attacked her. However, after gathering information, law enforcement determined “Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.” Authorities charged Lorincz with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. If convicted on the one count of manslaughter, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shooting

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and T.I. share heartfelt messages to DC Young Fly

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

"85 South Show" postpones tour dates after the passing of DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Patient complaints launched against surgeon photoed with Ms. Jacky Oh before her passing resurface

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

DC Young Fly and family give thanks for outpouring of well wishes after Ms. Jacky Oh's passing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

BET Media Group sends its condolences to DC Young Fly and his family after the passing of Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh! dead at 32

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Kansas City judge agrees to seal court documents from the public in the shooting case of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and T.I. share heartfelt messages to DC Young Fly

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

"85 South Show" postpones tour dates after the passing of DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Patient complaints launched against surgeon photoed with Ms. Jacky Oh before her passing resurface

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

DC Young Fly and family give thanks for outpouring of well wishes after Ms. Jacky Oh's passing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

BET Media Group sends its condolences to DC Young Fly and his family after the passing of Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh! dead at 32

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Kansas City judge agrees to seal court documents from the public in the shooting case of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More