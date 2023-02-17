On Thursday (Feb. 16), D-Block Europe unveiled a new video for “Barbie,” an infectious offering that’s full of melodic bars about the group’s wealthy lifestyle.

“Pull up to the party, my lady a Ferrari, pink Lamborghini, baby, I am not a Barbie, put you on a first-class flight to the Bahamas, far away from drama, however you want it, made a song about how much I love you and it charted, all your friends are jealous, sayin’, ‘You can’t trust an artist,’ I just bought a Birkin for you, filled it up with thousands…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of William Thomas and begins with a shot of Young Adz on an outing with one love interest before disappearing with another in his pink Lamborghini truck. Meanwhile, Dirtbike LB shows off a blue version of the same SUV during a Spanish excursion, all as shots of kids riding around in toy versions of the aforementioned vehicles are interspersed throughout.

In September of 2022, D-Block Europe dropped off their sophomore LP, Lap 5, a 16-song effort with a couple of notable contributions from Ghost Killer Track and Ed Sheeran. Prior to that, the duo liberated the second installment of their Home Alone mixtape series in 2021, complete with assists from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, AJ Tracey, and frequent DBE collaborator Lil Pino. More recently, they teamed up with rising star Clavish for “Rocket Science,” a hard-hitting cut that peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles chart, and delivered the well-received single “Tears In My Amiri’s.”

Press play on “Barbie” below. In related news, D-Block Europe will be headlining this year’s Wireless Festival alongside Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Popcaan, and more.