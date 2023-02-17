Photo: Screenshot from D-Block Europe’s “Barbie” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

On Thursday (Feb. 16), D-Block Europe unveiled a new video for “Barbie,” an infectious offering that’s full of melodic bars about the group’s wealthy lifestyle.

“Pull up to the party, my lady a Ferrari, pink Lamborghini, baby, I am not a Barbie, put you on a first-class flight to the Bahamas, far away from drama, however you want it, made a song about how much I love you and it charted, all your friends are jealous, sayin’, ‘You can’t trust an artist,’ I just bought a Birkin for you, filled it up with thousands…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of William Thomas and begins with a shot of Young Adz on an outing with one love interest before disappearing with another in his pink Lamborghini truck. Meanwhile, Dirtbike LB shows off a blue version of the same SUV during a Spanish excursion, all as shots of kids riding around in toy versions of the aforementioned vehicles are interspersed throughout.

In September of 2022, D-Block Europe dropped off their sophomore LP, Lap 5, a 16-song effort with a couple of notable contributions from Ghost Killer Track and Ed Sheeran. Prior to that, the duo liberated the second installment of their Home Alone mixtape series in 2021, complete with assists from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, AJ Tracey, and frequent DBE collaborator Lil Pino. More recently, they teamed up with rising star Clavish for “Rocket Science,” a hard-hitting cut that peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles chart, and delivered the well-received single “Tears In My Amiri’s.”

Press play on “Barbie” below. In related news, D-Block Europe will be headlining this year’s Wireless Festival alongside Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Popcaan, and more.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Metro Boomin returns with new 'HEROES and VILLAINS (Villains Version)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
D-Block Europe
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Metro Boomin returns with new 'HEROES and VILLAINS (Villains Version)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More