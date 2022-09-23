Today (Sept. 23), D-Block Europe mark their official return with the new LP Lap 5, a 16-track offering with additional contributions from Burna Boy, Ghost Killer Track, and Ed Sheeran. The project was led by the well-received singles “Black Beatles,” “Elegant & Gang,” “Fantasy,” and “Man In The Mirror.”

Just prior to Lap 5‘s release, D-Block Europe liberated a visual for the standout cut “4 The Win,” a Nathaniel London-produced effort that sees the group steadily focused on the grind:

“Long stick, got a limp, twenty h**s like a pimp, it’s DBE for the win, no school grades, I got M’s, got brothers, I don’t keep friends, she said, ‘Bae, I hope this never ends,’ got a transit van full of keys, love the hustle, I will never leave, love the hustle, I will never leave, got a few tricks up my sleeve, went to Birmingham for this machine, fly you out, we f**k on Nikki Beach…”

Directed by William Thomas, the accompanying clip for “4 The Win” begins with a news report showing D-Block Europe giving back to their community. The rest of the video mixes footage of continued good deeds with Young Adz and Dirtbike LB performing the melodic cut in different upscale locations.

Press play on both Lap 5 and D-Block Europe‘s “4 The Win” visual below. Fans can also get a glimpse of the duo’s forthcoming world tour dates, beginning with today’s appearance at Rolling Loud’s New York festival.

D-Block Europe tour dates:

Sept. 23, 2022: New York, NY — Rolling Loud New York

Sept. 25, 2022: Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

Sept. 26, 2022: Chicago, IL — Reggies

Sept. 28, 2022: Los Angeles, CA — Moroccan Lounge

Sept. 30, 2022: Vancouver, BC — Fortune

Oct. 2, 2022: Montreal, QC — Newspeak

Oct. 4, 2022: Toronto, ON — Toybox

Oct. 20, 2022: London, UK — The O2

Feb. 22, 2023: Paris, France — Le Trabendo

Feb. 23, 2023: Amsterdam, The Netherlands — Paradiso

Feb. 24, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark — Pumpehuset

Feb. 25, 2023: Gothenberg, Sweden — Pustervik

Feb. 26, 2023: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryshuset

Feb. 28, 2023: Oslo, Norway — Vulcan Arena