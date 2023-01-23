On Thursday (Jan. 19), fans were able to check out a new single from D-Block Europe titled “Tears In My Amiri’s,” which boasts production from Nathaniel London, Marko Lenz, and Alek Beats. Much like previous efforts, the infectious offering is full of melodic lines about past struggles and current successes:

“Young n**ga had the cocaine in the drought, sent it Scotland, but I whippеd it up in South, when you park up, make sure you’rе facin’ out, them youngins caught him lackin’ and they chased him down, see, every n**ga in my city that died never knew that mornin’ they was gonna die, and they scream, ‘R.I.P.,’ but n**gas don’t ride, just charge it to the game, that’s life, yeah, can’t complain about the game when you signed up, only gettin’ h**s ’cause real girls don’t like the lifestyle, my n**ga said he’s done with broads, he want a wife now…”

“Tears In My Amiri’s” is accompanied by a matching visual courtesy of William Thomas. It begins with shots of Young Adz riding around Paris in a pink Lamborghini Urus. He eventually connects with Dirtbike LB in a recording studio for the second half of the clip.

Last fall, D-Block Europe released their sophomore LP, Lap 5, a 16-song body of work with assists from Ghost Killer Track and Ed Sheeran. Prior to that, the duo liberated the second installment of their Home Alone mixtape series in 2021, complete with additional contributions from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, AJ Tracey, and DBE alum Lil Pino. More recently, they teamed up with rising star Clavish for “Rocket Science,” a hard-hitting cut that peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles chart. Press play on D-Block Europe’s “Tears In My Amiri’s” video below.