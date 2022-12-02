Yesterday (Dec. 1), D-Block Europe dropped off their latest visual for “Bankroll Got Bigger,” an Eight8, R14 Beats, and Jony Beats-produced offering that’s full of bars about living the rich lifestyle:

“Yeah, bankroll got bigger, at the traffic light, drink fill up my liver, I’m in the car, I go fast, stretch marks, she Tigger, French manicure, told her keep it simple, bro, bro be white, but that’s still my n**ga, gotta move smart in this world of sins, I just got a Range, got pulled over, Kings Lynn, drop the top, just blowin’ in the wind, I just bought her three bags, no, it ain’t a thing…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Kunography and Saad Moon. Filmed while on tour, viewers can catch Young Adz and Dirtbike LB at a palatial building in Cologne, Germany with a fleet of colorful SUVs provided by Lamborghini. They can also be spotted performing in front of a packed crowd on stage in Manchester’s AO Arena.

“Bankroll Got Bigger” is taken from the duo’s September drop, Lap 5, which contained 16 songs and additional features from Ed Sheeran and Ghost Killer Track. The album peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart, matching the success of their debut LP, The Blue Print: Us vs. Them.

Outside of their own release, D-Block Europe have also struck gold via their contribution to Clavish’s infectious offering “Rocket Science.” The song currently sits at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart, making it the second top 10 overall for DBE since their Home Alone 2 standout “Overseas” with Central Cee. As far as Clavish, “Rocket Science” is taken from the North London rising star’s forthcoming mixtape, Rap Game Awful.

Check out the videos for “Bankroll Got Bigger” and “Rocket Science” below. If you missed it, you can stream Lap 5 here.