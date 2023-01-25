Today (Jan. 25), a new flyer reveals that Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and D-Block Europe will be headlining this year’s Wireless Festival. In addition, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Latto, Headie One, Ice Spice, Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Joey BADA$$, Black Sherif, Popcaan, GloRilla, “special guest” 50 Cent, and many more will be taking to the stage during the three-day event. Notably, certain parts of the announcement have been blacked out, guaranteeing that other acts will be announced as part of the big celebration in the weeks and months to come.

Wireless Festival 2023 will be a reduction from 2022, when the star-studded extravaganza took place in both London and Birmingham on separate weekends. Now, North London’s Finsbury Park marks the upcoming festival’s sole location.

It’s been two years since Carti liberated the chart-topping LP Whole Lotta Red, a 24-track offering with additional features from Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future. Since then, Carti provided notable contributions to songs like Young Nudy’s “P**sy Pamper (Remix),” Trippie Redd’s “Miss The Rage,” and Pi’erre Bourne’s “Switching Lanes.” Meanwhile, Travis Scott released ASTROWORLD in 2018 with collaborations alongside the likes of Frank Ocean, Drake, Swae Lee, Sheck Wes, 21 Savage, Gunna, Don Toliver, Quavo, and the late Takeoff. D-Block Europe’s most recent effort, the well-received Lap 5, made landfall back in September.

Wireless first launched in 2005 as a hub for mostly rock and pop acts, with New Order, Basement Jaxx, Keane, and Kasabian as its headliners. Prior to delivery giant Gopuff’s inclusion, O 2 , Barclaycard, Yahoo!, and New Look were among the past sponsors. Live Nation and Festival Republic have overseen Wireless since its inception.

Check out both the aforementioned lineup and a humorous, cameo-heavy trailer for Wireless Festival 2023 below. It all goes down July 7 to 9.