By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.09.2022

Cardi B says she was not involved in a scuffle with fans during a recent performance in London.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was finishing her set at the Wireless Music Festival on Friday (July 9) when the incident at the center of fan speculation unfolded. For part of the performance Cardi was seated on the shoulders of security as she rapped from the crowd. At one point, the Invasion of Privacy rapper is seen yanking her mic from the grips of an overly excited fan. Moments later, it appears as though a second attempt was made by a different concertgoer to grab the mic.

She reacted to the attempt by flailing her arms in a motion that made it appear as though she was striking the fan with her mic. However, a longer clip of the incident showed Cardi dismounting from security’s shoulders and walking away with a smile as she waved at fans cheering, “Cardi! Cardi! Cardi!”

The mic snafu may have been the most dramatic moment from her performance, but it was far from the most shocking. Much to fans’ surprise, she brought out her husband, rapper Offset. He performed the Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee” and the group’s collaboration with Cardi, “Drip.” Before exiting the stage, Offset and Cardi gave fans an eyeful as they shared a moment of PDA.

Also joining Cardi on stage was rapper Megan The Stallion. The female emcees performed their chart-topping hit “WAP.” The duo have only performed the song one other time at last year’s Grammys. The controversial televised performance garnered several complaints from viewers who deemed it “pornographic.”

Cardi’s latest release, “Hot Shit,” features appearances by Kanye West and Lil Durk. Details surrounding the release of her sophomore album are not yet known. Last year, she told XXL, “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created,” and that she was in no hurry to drop an album.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Offset

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Interest

Serial entrepreneur and tech giant Jaylen Bledsoe is redefining success

The 24-year-old CEO is a global tech player and one of McDonald’s “Future 22.”
By Jess Sims
  /  07.05.2022
View More