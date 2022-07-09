Cardi B says she was not involved in a scuffle with fans during a recent performance in London.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was finishing her set at the Wireless Music Festival on Friday (July 9) when the incident at the center of fan speculation unfolded. For part of the performance Cardi was seated on the shoulders of security as she rapped from the crowd. At one point, the Invasion of Privacy rapper is seen yanking her mic from the grips of an overly excited fan. Moments later, it appears as though a second attempt was made by a different concertgoer to grab the mic.

She reacted to the attempt by flailing her arms in a motion that made it appear as though she was striking the fan with her mic. However, a longer clip of the incident showed Cardi dismounting from security’s shoulders and walking away with a smile as she waved at fans cheering, “Cardi! Cardi! Cardi!”

It wasn’t NO FIGHT ! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page ❤️💙 https://t.co/2PclxZWaIT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 9, 2022

People wanna be dramatic acting like she got into a whole fight… pic.twitter.com/Jy0y43NVOu — The Return 𓃵 (@Ohhnobackagain) July 9, 2022

The mic snafu may have been the most dramatic moment from her performance, but it was far from the most shocking. Much to fans’ surprise, she brought out her husband, rapper Offset. He performed the Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee” and the group’s collaboration with Cardi, “Drip.” Before exiting the stage, Offset and Cardi gave fans an eyeful as they shared a moment of PDA.

Also joining Cardi on stage was rapper Megan The Stallion. The female emcees performed their chart-topping hit “WAP.” The duo have only performed the song one other time at last year’s Grammys. The controversial televised performance garnered several complaints from viewers who deemed it “pornographic.”

Cardi’s latest release, “Hot Shit,” features appearances by Kanye West and Lil Durk. Details surrounding the release of her sophomore album are not yet known. Last year, she told XXL, “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created,” and that she was in no hurry to drop an album.