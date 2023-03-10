D-Block Europe have been steadily building fresh momentum via singles like “Barbie” and “Tears In My Amiri’s.” On Thursday (March 9), the London collective added to that with “1 on 1,” an infectious track that sees production from Dirtbike LB. On the melodic offering, LB and Young Adz rap boastful lines about their high-end lifestyles.

“Got a whole lot of racks on me, got a whole lot of racks on me, few milli’ gonna fix your pain, gonna live your fantasy, wanna suck the skin off me, wanna lick the tats off me, p**sy so good, wanna buy you a house, wanna movе your family, she cannot see the bad in me, this weed creepin’, it’s attackin’ mе, in a speed Demon, and I’m doin’ 180 while she in my passenger seat, go Goyard, tell her, ‘Make it in pink,’ right now, you’re makin’ me think…”

As with previous videos, the William Thomas-directed clip for “1 on 1” shows D-Block Europe riding around a city in their matching Lamborghini SUVs. They can also be spotted lounging in a fly residence and showing off amazing balcony views throughout.

In September of 2022, D-Block Europe liberated their sophomore LP, Lap 5, a 16-song body of work with a couple of notable contributions from Ghost Killer Track and Ed Sheeran. Prior to that, the duo dropped off the second installment of their Home Alone mixtape series in 2021, complete with assists from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, AJ Tracey, and frequent DBE collaborator Lil Pino. More recently, they teamed up with rising star Clavish for “Rocket Science,” a hard-hitting cut that peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles chart. Press play on D-Block Europe’s flashy video for “1 on 1” below.