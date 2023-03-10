Photo: Screenshot from D-Block Europe’s “1 on 1” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

D-Block Europe have been steadily building fresh momentum via singles like “Barbie” and “Tears In My Amiri’s.” On Thursday (March 9), the London collective added to that with “1 on 1,” an infectious track that sees production from Dirtbike LB. On the melodic offering, LB and Young Adz rap boastful lines about their high-end lifestyles.

“Got a whole lot of racks on me, got a whole lot of racks on me, few milli’ gonna fix your pain, gonna live your fantasy, wanna suck the skin off me, wanna lick the tats off me, p**sy so good, wanna buy you a house, wanna movе your family, she cannot see the bad in me, this weed creepin’, it’s attackin’ mе, in a speed Demon, and I’m doin’ 180 while she in my passenger seat, go Goyard, tell her, ‘Make it in pink,’ right now, you’re makin’ me think…”

As with previous videos, the William Thomas-directed clip for “1 on 1” shows D-Block Europe riding around a city in their matching Lamborghini SUVs. They can also be spotted lounging in a fly residence and showing off amazing balcony views throughout.

In September of 2022, D-Block Europe liberated their sophomore LP, Lap 5, a 16-song body of work with a couple of notable contributions from Ghost Killer Track and Ed Sheeran. Prior to that, the duo dropped off the second installment of their Home Alone mixtape series in 2021, complete with assists from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, AJ Tracey, and frequent DBE collaborator Lil Pino. More recently, they teamed up with rising star Clavish for “Rocket Science,” a hard-hitting cut that peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles chart. Press play on D-Block Europe’s flashy video for “1 on 1” below.

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho

  /  03.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell

  /  03.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell

  /  03.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

NLE Choppa releases new "Mo Up Front" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023
