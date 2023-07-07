Just before 2022 came to a close, rising star FendiDa Rappa made serious waves with the single “Point Me To The S**ts,” a JordonLoud-produced offering that’s quickly becoming one of the hottest drill records of the summer. Today (July 7), the Chicago talent unveiled a remix of the hard-hitting cut, titled “Point Me 2,” which now features an assist from Cardi B.

As expected, the “Press” rapper adds to the raunchiness of the original with catchy lines about haters, beautiful women, and more.

“B**ches talkin’ all that rah-rah, I don’t feel it though, like the Plan B didn’t work, baby, I’m in this h**, this b**ch all wetty and she ready, ooh, she tryna f**k, he think he handsome, it’s a ransom, we done light ’em up, she got some buns, her s**t dumb, ooh, I’m tryna c**, I’m in the strippy with a blicky and a lot of ones, my name is always in that mouth, I got that juicy p**sy, LV, loose v**ina, she got Louis p**sy, ain’t gon’ lie, her s**t is fat, hit it from the back, she playin’ ‘WAP,’ she throwin’ cat in that Uber Black…”

The accompanying clip for “Point Me 2” begins with a shot of FendiDa Rappa entering into an establishment with a wealth of beautiful women to choose from. She can also be spotted in an unknown location catching vibes with a large group of friends. Cardi eventually makes her appearance during an equally energetic nighttime scene.

“Point Me 2” and its aforementioned predecessor follow a string of well-received drops, including “Sorry For Da Wait,” “No Cap,” “Shake It” with Glizzy Glow, and “Gimme Head” with Pretty Liyah. In 2021, FendiDa Rappa liberated the 15-song project Str8 From Da Raq. Press play on “Point Me 2” below.