Photo: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rihanna proudly has her baby bump on full blast in her latest social media upload. In the viral snap shared today (June 26), the Barbados-born beauty dropped a new picture from her Louis Vuitton campaign.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last Tuesday (June 20), Pharrell Williams made his Paris Fashion Week debut as the new creative director for Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The role was previously held by Virgil Abloh, but after his sudden death in 2021, the “Frontin’” hitmaker stepped in to continue his legacy. The first order of business? Get global superstar Rihanna to be the face of the relaunch.

In an interview with The New York Times last week, Pharrell dished on his inspiration for the new looks, calling the theme of his collection “lovers.” The outlet described the style as “printed leather jerseys and rugbys, quilted denim, Mao-neck blazers and ghillie camo with LV logo cutouts.” Today’s post shows Rihanna walking down a dimly lit street in furry boots, a denim bottom, matching oversized denim jacket, and a white crop top. The star is carrying a gigantic duffle Louis bag. “She looks good in anything,” one fan tweeted in response to the “Love on the Brain” songstress’ eye-catching ensemble.

Rihanna and Pharrell’s working relationship dates back years. In 2017, the duo put out their hit collab “Lemon.” The track helped N.E.R.D make it to the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, she and the super-producer joined forces again to perform the single at her star-studded Diamond Ball in New York. According to Rolling Stone, what made this show extra special was that the formal event served as the first time they ever hit the stage together for the track. Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Khaled also put on a show for the charity event benefiting her Clara Lionel Foundation.

