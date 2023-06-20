Yung Miami has had enough of people trying to come for her rap skills, so she had to let the haters know in a new track.
On Monday (June 19), the City Girls rapper shared a few snippets to Instagram of her freestyling over Latto’s hit single “Put It On Da Floor.” In of the teasers, you can hear Yung Miami rapping, “I got you b**ches talking like that, Caresha trendsetter/H** rap for what? This p**sy pay the bills/A** slapping on the d**k. It’s giving Jada, Will/B**ch, cry for what? My n**ga worth a bill/That n**ga shooting babies in it, put me in his will!”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
However, while fans were going crazy about the lyrics, she took to Twitter to stand on what was said. “So I said, ‘H** RAP FOR WHAT? This p**sy pay the bills!!!’ ‘Cause y’all always saying I can’t rap, but I ain’t even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b**ch, do you see how I’m living??? I ain’t never said I was [a] lyricist either tho lmaooo,” the 29-year-old tweeted.
When a fan asked if the track was an official collaboration with the “Big Energy” rapper, Yung Miami revealed that she was just having fun. “I just love that song and did a lil freestyle lol,” she wrote. So far Cardi B is the only artist to officially jump on the remix “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which debuted at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Yung Miami and Latto did collab earlier this year when they both hopped on the remix to Lola Brooke’s hit single “Don’t Play With It.”
See related posts below.
So I said "hoe RAP FOR WHAT? this pussy pay the bills!!! Cause y'all always saying I can't rap but I ain't even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT bitch do you see how I'm living??? I ain't never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo 😭😭😭😭
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 19, 2023
No I just love that song and did a lil freestyle lol https://t.co/RhrFSfv9Kw
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 19, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"
Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"
Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"
Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage
Trending
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales
Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.