Yung Miami has had enough of people trying to come for her rap skills, so she had to let the haters know in a new track.

On Monday (June 19), the City Girls rapper shared a few snippets to Instagram of her freestyling over Latto’s hit single “Put It On Da Floor.” In of the teasers, you can hear Yung Miami rapping, “I got you b**ches talking like that, Caresha trendsetter/H** rap for what? This p**sy pay the bills/A** slapping on the d**k. It’s giving Jada, Will/B**ch, cry for what? My n**ga worth a bill/That n**ga shooting babies in it, put me in his will!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

However, while fans were going crazy about the lyrics, she took to Twitter to stand on what was said. “So I said, ‘H** RAP FOR WHAT? This p**sy pay the bills!!!’ ‘Cause y’all always saying I can’t rap, but I ain’t even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b**ch, do you see how I’m living??? I ain’t never said I was [a] lyricist either tho lmaooo,” the 29-year-old tweeted.

When a fan asked if the track was an official collaboration with the “Big Energy” rapper, Yung Miami revealed that she was just having fun. “I just love that song and did a lil freestyle lol,” she wrote. So far Cardi B is the only artist to officially jump on the remix “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which debuted at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Yung Miami and Latto did collab earlier this year when they both hopped on the remix to Lola Brooke’s hit single “Don’t Play With It.”

So I said "hoe RAP FOR WHAT? this pussy pay the bills!!! Cause y'all always saying I can't rap but I ain't even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT bitch do you see how I'm living??? I ain't never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo 😭😭😭😭 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 19, 2023