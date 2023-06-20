Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Yung Miami has had enough of people trying to come for her rap skills, so she had to let the haters know in a new track.

On Monday (June 19), the City Girls rapper shared a few snippets to Instagram of her freestyling over Latto’s hit single “Put It On Da Floor.” In of the teasers, you can hear Yung Miami rapping, “I got you b**ches talking like that, Caresha trendsetter/H** rap for what? This p**sy pay the bills/A** slapping on the d**k. It’s giving Jada, Will/B**ch, cry for what? My n**ga worth a bill/That n**ga shooting babies in it, put me in his will!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

However, while fans were going crazy about the lyrics, she took to Twitter to stand on what was said. “So I said, ‘H** RAP FOR WHAT? This p**sy pay the bills!!!’ ‘Cause y’all always saying I can’t rap, but I ain’t even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b**ch, do you see how I’m living??? I ain’t never said I was [a] lyricist either tho lmaooo,” the 29-year-old tweeted.

When a fan asked if the track was an official collaboration with the “Big Energy” rapper, Yung Miami revealed that she was just having fun. “I just love that song and did a lil freestyle lol,” she wrote. So far Cardi B is the only artist to officially jump on the remix “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which debuted at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Yung Miami and Latto did collab earlier this year when they both hopped on the remix to Lola Brooke’s hit single “Don’t Play With It.”

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Yung Miami

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Drake pays a visit to Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Drake pays a visit to Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More