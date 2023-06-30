Nicki Minaj has seemingly made it clear she is not letting up musically in 2023, and the Barbz are here for it.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the official name of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, Minaj returned to the internet with more heat. At midnight (June 30), Lil Uzi Vert release their latest album, Pink Tape. The highly anticipated project boasted features from industry vets like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Minaj. For the Trinidadian-born lyricist, “Endless Fashion” with Uzi is among at least eight songs the “Moment 4 Life” performer has appeared on in the past year.

When the collaboration hit the streaming platforms, listeners were again impressed by Minaj’s pen game. The gifted rapper referenced several fashion brands and stayed on beat as she spelled c-o-m-p-e-t-i-t-i-o-n. Among the listeners gagged by Minaj’s “Endless Fashion” verse were the Barbz, her fan base. Her loyal supporters have seemingly dubbed 2023 as the Grammy-nominated musician’s year.

On social media, one person wrote, “I really love when [Minaj] do her feature run. It’s like she be going extra hard, dawg. Words can’t describe how I feel for the rest of the year. I just know in my heart [that] Nicki Minaj will have the best album of 2023. Mark my word.”

I really love when Nicki do her feature run🔥 it's like she be going extra hard dawg. Words can't describe how I feel for the rest of this year. I just know in my heart Nicki Minaj will have the best album of 2023. Mark my word . — Nellebabe🤑 (@HeavyOnIt33) June 30, 2023

Other users claim Uzi got the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” artist’s best verse of the year.

Lil uzi vert got Nicki Minaj’s best verse in a long time on a song that uses Blue by Eiffel 65 as a sample. Pure greatness. — Tevin (@YourBudTevin) June 30, 2023

Uzi really got Nicki’s best verse of 2023 And it’s only JUNE😳🔥🔥#pinktape #endlessfashion — 🅱️estito (@betomtzTX) June 30, 2023

After the collaboration dropped, fellow rapper JT of the City Girls showed Minaj love as she asked her how long it took her to turn in her verse. “Girl, I started at 8 a.m. and finished like 5 p.m.,” Minaj responded. “When I tell you, I was exhausted by the time I was done…”

Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling him “30 mins” then hitting him back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! 😩I did that ALL DAY LONG YO 🤣 https://t.co/93sm8Mgy3J — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 30, 2023

Check out how other Barbz and Twitter users reacted to hearing Minaj’s verse on Uzi’s “Endless Fashion” below:

This is what I was talking about earlier. I swear only Nicki can get me this excited about music 😭 what is this mastery wow #endlessfashion — NM5 is coming 🎀 (@d_vibesss) June 30, 2023

Nicki is in a whole nother league and level. Like we been knew. But my god this woman is just whew… I can’t even explain no more. — Your Obsession 🩰 (@AriaDanyelle) June 30, 2023

Okay Endless Fashion is a masterpiece @LILUZIVERT @NICKIMINAJ Also y'all Nicki's singing and background vocals?! She is TAKING IT. 🎀🎀 — checkyourlipstickbeforyoucomeforme (@Faizalic1ous) June 30, 2023

NOOOOOO WAYYY GET TF UPPP YALL ! NICKI PEN IS SERIOUS WTFF 🔥#EndlessFashion #NickiMinaj #PinkTape 💕🦄🎀🚀 — Onika’s Daughter 🦄💗 (@RomanDabarbie) June 30, 2023