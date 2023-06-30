Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Nicki Minaj has seemingly made it clear she is not letting up musically in 2023, and the Barbz are here for it.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the official name of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, Minaj returned to the internet with more heat. At midnight (June 30), Lil Uzi Vert release their latest album, Pink Tape. The highly anticipated project boasted features from industry vets like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Minaj. For the Trinidadian-born lyricist, “Endless Fashion” with Uzi is among at least eight songs the “Moment 4 Life” performer has appeared on in the past year.

When the collaboration hit the streaming platforms, listeners were again impressed by Minaj’s pen game. The gifted rapper referenced several fashion brands and stayed on beat as she spelled c-o-m-p-e-t-i-t-i-o-n. Among the listeners gagged by Minaj’s “Endless Fashion” verse were the Barbz, her fan base. Her loyal supporters have seemingly dubbed 2023 as the Grammy-nominated musician’s year.

On social media, one person wrote, “I really love when [Minaj] do her feature run. It’s like she be going extra hard, dawg. Words can’t describe how I feel for the rest of the year. I just know in my heart [that] Nicki Minaj will have the best album of 2023. Mark my word.”

Other users claim Uzi got the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” artist’s best verse of the year.

After the collaboration dropped, fellow rapper JT of the City Girls showed Minaj love as she asked her how long it took her to turn in her verse. “Girl, I started at 8 a.m. and finished like 5 p.m.,” Minaj responded. “When I tell you, I was exhausted by the time I was done…”

Check out how other Barbz and Twitter users reacted to hearing Minaj’s verse on Uzi’s “Endless Fashion” below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert
Nicki Minaj
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back with 'Pink Tape'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Birdman shares trailer for 'MaStermind' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Cleveland city officials to honor Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with street naming ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Wiz Khalifa delivers new visual for "Swole Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Jay Rock teams up with Kal Banx for "Eastside"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Casanova shares message to fans after receiving 15-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Cardi takes a trip down memory lane as she recalls her 2021 Grammys performance backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Lies" with Fridayy

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Rotimi stars in Joyner Lucas' latest visual for "Broski"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy team up for 'I Love Stocker' album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Xan says he feels good living life and hitting the stage "completely sober"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.28.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back with 'Pink Tape'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Birdman shares trailer for 'MaStermind' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Cleveland city officials to honor Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with street naming ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Wiz Khalifa delivers new visual for "Swole Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Jay Rock teams up with Kal Banx for "Eastside"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Casanova shares message to fans after receiving 15-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Cardi takes a trip down memory lane as she recalls her 2021 Grammys performance backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Lies" with Fridayy

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Rotimi stars in Joyner Lucas' latest visual for "Broski"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy team up for 'I Love Stocker' album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Xan says he feels good living life and hitting the stage "completely sober"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Watch

A star-studded affair: Watch the 'Karlous Miller & Friends Comedy Special' now

Sketch comedy and stand-up from Karlous Miller and friends, featuring Pretty Vee, CyHi the Prynce, B. Simone, Navaris Greene, Emmanuel Hudson, Phillip Hudson, and Cortez Macklin. Presented by Old Spice.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More