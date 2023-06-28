A Chicago mom is taking legal action against the city after she and her teenage son were arrested and then released following a dropped murder charge.

According to FOX 32, attorneys representing Carlishia Hood, 35, have filed a four-count complaint against the city of Chicago. The suit alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Citizens across America have followed the story of Hood and her 14-year-old since outlets began covering the June 18 incident. Hood and her son pulled up to a restaurant that night, and the Illinois mother got out of the car. While inside, an argument broke out between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown.

During the exchange, Hood reportedly texted her son, and he later got out of the vehicle and walked into the establishment, footage showed. Moments later, Brown violently punched Hood after threatening to do so. According to authorities, the teenager pulled out a gun and fired at Brown, fatally striking him in the back.

Days later, the mother and teen turned themselves in after Brown’s girlfriend, who police said egged him on during the argument, identified photos of Hood and her son. Both were charged with first-degree murder, and the teen faced additional charges. However, on Monday (June 26), prosecutors dropped all charges against Hood and her 14-year-old. In a statement, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said, “Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.”

Shortly after, Hood was recorded reuniting with her son. But the arrest still reportedly caused “great harm” to her, leading to a lawsuit. “I’ve experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought,” Hood said regarding her arrest. “What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and being arrested.”

According to Hood’s lawyers, the 35-year-old and her family have been threatened since the shooting. “You don’t have to be a lawyer to appreciate and recognize when a woman is violently attacked by a man — an unarmed woman — that she shouldn’t be arrested,” Attorney Brandon Brown said. “If any one of you were to replace Carlishia Hood with your mother, your sister, your daughter. If your mother or sister or daughter were attacked in a restaurant when she’s trying to order a cheeseburger, would you expect that she would be arrested? What would you do in that situation?”

Hood opened up to reporters in a Tuesday (June 27) news conference. “On June 18 of this year, my life changed. My son’s life changed,” she said. Watch the full video below.