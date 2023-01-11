New alleged details have emerged surrounding Takeoff’s tragic death. According to notable comedian Shawty Shawty, the argument that sparked the fatal shooting started because Quavo believed the people present at the bowling alley were gambling with rigged dice.

Yesterday (Jan. 10), The “Wild ‘N Out” star made a guest appearance on the “Ugly Money Podcast,” where he gave insight on what allegedly took place before the passing of the Migos member. Shawty claimed he spoke with one of the rapper’s cousins, who revealed new details regarding what led to the shooting.

“Quavo dominates in a whole lot of things, basketball, all of this,” Shawty said on the podcast. “So, they say they had been shooting basketball earlier, and then they got to the bowling alley, and they said there was a dice game. They say that Quavo noticed that the dice were not right, and that’s where the argument started.”

Shawty also claimed Quavo is naturally competitive, but added the Migos artist wasn’t in the proper environment to display that side of his personality. “God took you past that point, so you don’t fall backward,” he said. “I don’t do shows in certain hoods because I don’t want the same hood that I got out of [to] snatch me back.”

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 in Houston. Police believe he was an innocent bystander in an argument that took place outside of a bowling alley, which led to the fatal shooting. Right now, Patrick Clark, 33, the accused killer, is out on a $1 million bond and is required to wear a GPS tracker while on house arrest.

“The fight is not over,” said Clark’s defense attorney, Letitia Quinones. “We do believe without a shadow of a doubt that when the time comes, we will be able to show Mr. Clark’s innocence in this. I think something has been lost with all the hype and all the tragedy that’s involved in this offense, and that’s Mr. Clark is presumed innocent.”