Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

It’s beginning to look like a hot summer. Earlier this month, a new Clipse track premiered during Pharrell Williams’ first-ever runway event with Louis Vuitton. On that song, listeners claimed to hear a diss towards Jim Jones, who previously told “The Breakfast Club” that Pusha T isn’t in his top 50 of greatest emcees.

“You run from the spirit of repossession, too much enamel covers your necklace, I buy b**ches, you buy ’em sections, you buy watches, I buy collections, misery’s fuelin’ your regression, jealousy’s turnin’ into obsession, reality TV is mud wrestlin’, some signed checks, I know better than, beware of my name, that there is delegate…”

On Saturday (June 24), Jones released a new freestyle as part of 4 Shooters Only’s “From The Block” performance series. As many are speculating, much of the Harlem rapper’s verse is said to be directed towards his Virginian counterpart.

“That s**t was trash, we gon’ let him do a do-over, they got you gassed, you must think that you the new Hova, you a four-dot-o, n**ga, I jumped in the new Rover, your brother still jump in the bed and you tell him move over, these two roach n**gas don’t know what to do in the rain, Kanye gave you whips, but that’s what they do to the slaves, I’m trying to act bad, but we ain’t doing charades, I really have bombs in the block just like I threw a grenade…”

2022 was a productive year for both Jones and Pusha, beginning with the former’s Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape alongside DJ Drama. Months after that release saw Pusha unveiling his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Jones teamed up with Maino and Hitmaka for the well-received projects The Lobby Boyz and Back In My Prime, respectively. Press play on the aforementioned freestyle below.

