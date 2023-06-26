It’s beginning to look like a hot summer. Earlier this month, a new Clipse track premiered during Pharrell Williams’ first-ever runway event with Louis Vuitton. On that song, listeners claimed to hear a diss towards Jim Jones, who previously told “The Breakfast Club” that Pusha T isn’t in his top 50 of greatest emcees.
“You run from the spirit of repossession, too much enamel covers your necklace, I buy b**ches, you buy ’em sections, you buy watches, I buy collections, misery’s fuelin’ your regression, jealousy’s turnin’ into obsession, reality TV is mud wrestlin’, some signed checks, I know better than, beware of my name, that there is delegate…”
On Saturday (June 24), Jones released a new freestyle as part of 4 Shooters Only’s “From The Block” performance series. As many are speculating, much of the Harlem rapper’s verse is said to be directed towards his Virginian counterpart.
“That s**t was trash, we gon’ let him do a do-over, they got you gassed, you must think that you the new Hova, you a four-dot-o, n**ga, I jumped in the new Rover, your brother still jump in the bed and you tell him move over, these two roach n**gas don’t know what to do in the rain, Kanye gave you whips, but that’s what they do to the slaves, I’m trying to act bad, but we ain’t doing charades, I really have bombs in the block just like I threw a grenade…”
2022 was a productive year for both Jones and Pusha, beginning with the former’s Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape alongside DJ Drama. Months after that release saw Pusha unveiling his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Jones teamed up with Maino and Hitmaka for the well-received projects The Lobby Boyz and Back In My Prime, respectively. Press play on the aforementioned freestyle below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"
2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!