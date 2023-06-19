Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

As previously noted by REVOLT, last month, Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchased the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California. The 30,000-square-foot mansion is said to be located in an area of Malibu known as Billionaires’ Row and allegedly cost the couple $200 million.

And as the saying goes, “Out with the old and in with the new.” Today (June 19), TMZ claimed that Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s previous rental property now has plenty of items up for sale online. According to the outlet, in 2015, “‘03 Bonnie & Clyde” leased a home in the coveted Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles but only stayed for a year. Once the residence was sold, the new owners wanted to add their own style and started a complete renovation — in the process, Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” struck gold.

Once the Carters’ items were tossed by the home’s new owners during renovations, Eric’s company was able to pick up items such as a bidet, sconces, exterior lights, and a huge, arched metal door frame supposedly used by the “Drunk In Love” hitmakers. The fancy toilet alone is said to be going for $2,400 on eBay thanks to the businessman. Beyoncé and JAY-Z have yet to address the recent news, and due to their private personas, there’s a high possibility that they won’t. After all, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” is busy selling out arenas as she headlines her “Renaissance World Tour.”

The items from the Houston native’s former home won’t be the first time things she once owned have hit the auction block. On May 30, a fan attended her London show and was lucky enough to catch a pair of sunglasses worn by the “Irreplaceable” songstress — twice! The ultra-rare moment was captured on video and went viral on social media. What did the lucky lad do with his gift? He uploaded them to an auction site. As of last week, the shades were going for nearly $20,000.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
JAY-Z
Pop
R&B
Rap

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Beyoncé celebrates Juneteenth in new Instagram post

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Cardi B and the kids honor Offset with a heartfelt video message on Father's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023
View More

