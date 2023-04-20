Photo: Screenshot from Spottie WiFi and Jim Jones’ “Buy The Dips” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Earlier this month, Spottie WiFi blessed the masses with a new single titled “Buy The Dips,” a cleverly titled song that features Jim Jones. Keeping with his crypto punk-rap aesthetic, the Illinois talent also gifted early buyers of “Buy The Dips” with exclusive NFTs, the perfect promotional tool given the track’s related subject matter.

“I’m young and fly, JPEG rich, I’m feeling fantastic, I buy low, sell high, money doing gymnastics, no summers off, somersaults, gotta stick a landing, got gorilla, half an E, who could’ve planned it, I diamond hand a dozen apes ’til I seen 100 X, now they know I’m VIP, started out in upper decks, yea, I came a long way, writing, bouncing rubber checks, now I’m shopping for real estate, give these haters rubbernecks…”

On Wednesday (April 19), Spottie liberated a visual for “Buy The Dips” that comes courtesy of StreetHeat’s Will C and Tana. Viewers can see him and his Harlem collaborator performing in a virtual landscape, complete with special effects that land the duo in a variety of locations throughout.

Via press release, Spottie further explained the creation of his latest drop.

“I originally wrote this song about the hustle of trading crypto and NFTs, and it’s very biographical,” he began. “That’s really how I went from being broke and unemployed during COVID to surviving and now thriving in these turbulent times… I met Jim Jones at an event where we spoke on a panel together, and he ended up hopping on the song, and giving it his perspective, and comparing hustling in the streets to hustling as a crypto flipper. Jim is one of my favorite artists.”

Press play on Spottie and Jones‘ “Buy The Dips” video below. The track is taken from the forthcoming album The King’s Alpha, which makes landfall April 28.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jim Jones
Music Videos
Rap
Spottie WiFi

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More