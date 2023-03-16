Last Friday (March 10), Jim Jones and Hitmaka delivered the eight-song joint effort Back In My Prime, which boasts contributions from BEAM, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. On Wednesday (March 15), fans were treated to a new visual from said project for “Status Update,” a song that features Gabrielle “Goldiie” Nowee and is full of bars about Jones’ life and relationships with certain friends and collaborators.

“I be in the streets, they was asking, ‘Where Juelz at?’ I wanna know the real reason why he fell back, been in the cold freezing, we would sell crack, boy, I’ll put some demons in his Hellcat, and it’s hard for me and Cam to see eye-to-eye, I love him, I still hug him, but when I see him, it’s like hi and bye, it’s kind of crazy, I thought it was ride or die… next subject…”

The matching clip for “Status Update” shows Jones on a Bahamas excursion. Viewers can see the Dipset general living life on one of the nation’s many islands, which includes a relaxing boat ride and an underwater session with sharks. At one point in the clip, he met a man named Ansil Saunders, who took Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bonefishing mere days before he recited his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Tennessee. As the description makes clear, that speech was Dr. King’s last before his untimely death in 1968.

Back In My Prime follows a slew of 2022 releases from Jones, beginning with the DJ Drama-hosted mixtape We Set The Trends. Months after that release, he teamed up with Maino for The Lobby Boyz. In addition, Jones recruited members of his VL Records roster for the holiday compilation 12 Days of Xmas. Press play on the visual for “Status Update” — directed by Shula The Don and Jones himself — below.