After some teasing on social media, today (June 22) sees GloRilla unveiling her remix of Latto’s April hit, “Put It On Da Floor.” Over the Go Grizzly, Squat Beats, and Ben Hogarth-produced banger, the Memphis star boasts about her wins and sends strong messages to her many critics.

“Put me on a bib, I’m ’bout to eat these b**ches up, tell them h**s go do what we did since them b**ches think they us, I’ll give yo’ a** a chance, but I ain’t givin’ out no f**ks, and you should go check on your friend, I took her man, she need a hug, in this coupe so tinted, I can’t even see the road, right now, I’m havin’ so much motion, I can’t even see my h**s…”

The accompanying clip for “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” comes courtesy of Samuel Finley and shows GloRilla at a lavish residence with her friends. Throughout, the group flexes with stacks of money and jewelry, breaks into dance moves, and hits the streets in matching Corvettes.

Back in 2022, GloRilla unveiled her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, her first official release under Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group imprint. That project, which consisted of nine cuts and assists from Cardi B, Niki Pooh, and Hitkidd, debuted at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Months after its initial release, the “Tomorrow” star blessed the masses with Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition, adding on viral cuts like “Nut Quick” and “PHATNALL.”

On Wednesday (June 21), GloRilla joined Central Cee, Luh Tyler, Lola Brooke, Finesse2tymes, Rob49, and more as part of the 2023 XXL Freshman class. Hopefully, the achievement will serve as an appetizer for new music in the coming months. In the meantime, you can check out “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” below.