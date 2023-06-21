On Tuesday (June 20), Little Simz liberated a new visual for “Gorilla,” an Inflo-produced offering that sees her delivering some of her most boastful bars to date.

“Sim Simma, who got the keys to my bloodcl**t Bimmer? Big time driller, monkey to gorilla, who is this woman that I’m seein’ in the mirror? Drink ’42 and smoke cigar, name one time where I didn’t deliver, silent figure, I was just on the ends droppin’ gems with my friends, I got a 3310 and a pack of blems, then got the Golf, all-black, circle back again, rappin’ when nothin’ progressive was happenin’…”

The clip for “Gorilla” comes courtesy of Dave Meyers and is packed with grandiose scenes of Simz performing in a brass band, racing through the city in a BMW, and tagging graffiti on the walls of random locations. At one point, she can be spotted in a field rapping in front of a group of headless suits.

“Gorilla” is the latest single to come from Simz’s fifth studio LP, NO THANK YOU, which was released back in December 2022 with 10 tracks and contributions from Cleo Sol, the Angel Gospel Choir, Hannah Khemoh, Kojo Degraft-Johnson, and more. In an interview with Zane Lowe (above), the British star explained the meaning behind the album’s title.

“It was just the realization of the power of the word no,” she stated. “Politely, though. It had so many negative things attached to it. And actually it’s like, ‘No.’ There’s so much power in the word no, in a positive way. And just standing for something can be like, ‘No, I’m actually all right.’ It’s not compromising anything here.”

Press play on Little Simz’s “Gorilla” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy NO THANK YOU and a short film of the same name here.