On Monday (Dec. 12), Little Simz blessed the masses with her new fifth studio LP, NO THANK YOU, which consists of 10 songs and additional contributions from Cleo Sol and Inflo. Shortly after its release, the British star took to social media to share her appreciation for the album’s positive reception:

“Had to channel it somehow, this the only way I know. The love ALREADY is phenomenal, thank you so much. Enjoy the music, blessings.”

Today (Dec. 16), Simz liberates a short film of the same name. The 10-minute offering takes viewers through various extremes, all of which help to bring NO THANK YOU‘s subject matter to life. The Gabriel Moses-directed visual is filled with shots of the “Boss” rapper towering over an army, riding in the backseat of a vehicle during a rainy evening, and more. The clip ends with Simz staring at herself in a mirror as symbols of fame can be seen behind her, a beautiful match to the emotionally charged standout “Heart On Fire”:

“Hearts on fire, hearts on grandeur, ballroom gowns as champagne pours, is the after-party a social party? With everybody talkin’, the music should’ve been paused, marble floors and tall glass doors is what you’re in for, did you read the clause?”

Simz has continued to push boundaries with her growing discography, which began with a series of well-received mixtapes and EPs. In 2015, she liberated her official debut, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, followed by 2016’s Stillness In Wonderland and 2019’s Grey Area, the last of which was nominated for the highly coveted Mercury Prize. Simz would eventually obtain that award with last year’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, much in part thanks to exceptional singles like “Woman,” “Point and Kill” with Obongjayar, and “I Love You, I Hate You.” Press play on “NO THANK YOU” below.