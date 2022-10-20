Last night (Oct. 19), Little Simz became the latest Mercury Prize winner for her fourth studio LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Taking to the podium, the British star gave thanks to her family, team, and fellow nominees. She also sent a special shoutout to Inflo, the man behind the album’s amazing production:

“I wanna say a thank you to my brother and close collaborator Inflo. Flo is someone that has known me since I was so young. He stuck by me, we created this album together. It’s times in the studio where I was like, I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record. I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and he stuck by me and he pushed me to deliver this album for you guys.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert made landfall last year with 19 songs and additional features from Cleo Sol and Obongjayar. The album quickly garnered universal acclaim for its raw and personal subject matter and landed within the top five of the UK Albums chart following its first week of release. In addition to the Mercury Prize, Introvert also won a Libera Award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record.

In a past interview with The Guardian, Little Simz explained the meaning behind the album’s title, which was created in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

“I know that I’m quiet, innit? I’m just very to myself and I didn’t know how to really navigate that, especially coming in this industry where you’re expected to have this extroverted persona all the time…It’s me being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

Check out Simz‘s Mercury Prize acceptance speech in full below.