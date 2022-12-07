It looks like Little Simz isn’t going to let the year end without a bang. Yesterday (Dec. 6), the British star took to social media to announce her new album, NO THANK YOU, along with a short message that seems to give fans an idea about its content:

“Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Boundaries are important.”

Fans are also able to presave the forthcoming effort via their preferred streaming platform. Doing so appears to confirm the release date for NO THANK YOU as Dec. 12.

Last year, Simz liberated her fourth studio LP, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, a 19-song body of work with additional contributions from Cleo Sol, Obongjayar, Miles James, Jakwob, and Inflo, the last of whom handled the majority of the project’s multilayered production. Introvert was met with universal acclaim for its sound and subject matter with the Age 101 talent delving into personal and socially charged issues on standout cuts like “Woman,” “Point and Kill,” and “I Love You, I Hate You.” In addition to peaking at No. 1 and No. 4 on the UK R&B Albums and UK Albums charts, respectively, Introvert also earned Simz the highly coveted Mercury Prize in October.

In an interview with Evening Standard, Simz opened up about the creation of Introvert and its largely American influences:

“This album has really allowed me to explore my creativity. I’ve been into so many spaces, so many textures and genres… I was listening to Motown stuff but also real rap — ’90s New York hip hop, which is what I grew up with. When we were working with the orchestra, I was thinking, ‘Does this move me? Does it make me feel like I’m in Disney World?’ And it did. It took my breath away.”

