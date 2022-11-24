Babyface Ray is closing out his year strong with another project. Yesterday (Nov. 23), the Michigan-bred rapper officially announced his next album, MOB, will release on Dec. 2 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. Fans have been able to enjoy a few previews so far, such as “Nice Guy” and “Spend it” featuring Blxst and Nija. On the latter track, Ray spits about how he’s willing to spoil the girl who steals his heart:

“As long as they prеtty, you know I’ma get it and spend it on you, bae (S**t for you)/ I know I’ve been busy, don’t give ’em no Tylenol, n***as, I hope I ain’t too late (Don’t do that)/ Bag, you know I’ma show me that bag that you wanna go up on a Tuesday (It’s whatever)/ Girl, I want you, hope you ain’t trippin’ ’bout b**ches, you know they gon’ choose ‘Face (For real)…”

At the top of 2022, Babyface Ray unveiled FACE, a well-received body of work equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Shortly afterward, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, which included eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

In related news, the “Sincerely Face” rapper recently repped his home city of Detroit during Red Bull’s SoundClash: Detroit to the Bay experience. The duel kicked off on Oct. 15 in the Motor City, made its way to the Golden City, then concluded in Houston with a Texas-sized showdown between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall.

You can preorder Babyface Ray's forthcoming album, MOB, here