Today (Dec. 12), Little Simz unveils her latest body of work, NO THANK YOU, a 10-song offering that arrives a mere week after the rapper’s surprising announcement. The LP sees its production handled by Inflo while past collaborator Cleo Sol contributes to three cuts.

The album’s opener, “Angel,” shows the London emcee raging against a machine that doesn’t care for her well-being:

“Didn’t learn the business, and now, I’m duckin’ for cover, what a f**k up, might just leave a damn taste thinkin’ I’m a sucker, come up out my damn face, n**ga, did I stutter? It’s gon’ be a sad case if you see my brothers, I can see how an artist can get tainted, frustrated, they don’t care if your mental is on the brink of somethin’ dark, as long as your cuttin’ somebody’s payslip, and sendin’ their kids to private school in a spaceship…”

NO THANK YOU arrives a little more than a year after Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. In addition to peaking at No. 4 on the UK Albums chart, the 19-track offering also won the highly coveted Mercury Prize back in October.

Outside of the music, Simz has continued to make waves as an actor. She briefly appeared in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and — on a much larger scale — starred as Shelley in the Netflix series “Top Boy.” In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up about the importance of the critically acclaimed crime drama, which will soon be entering into its final season:

“What ‘Top Boy‘ has contributed to the TV and film world is something that we haven’t really seen before, and to be a part of that ensemble is a blessing. Also what it stands for, representing people’s stories that often are not told and heard; I think that’s really important.”

Press play on NO THANK YOU below.