By Jon Powell
  03.21.2023

On Sunday (March 19), Little Simz unveiled a new documentary, titled On Stage Off Stage, that gave viewers a closer look into the European leg of her latest tour. In the roughly 40-minute clip, the Islington-raised emcee could be seen dealing with the ins and outs of said tour, which included regular workouts, commentary from other team members, and — of course — close-up footage of some of her best onstage moments.

Back in December of 2022, Simz surprised the masses with her fifth studio LP, NO THANK YOU, a 10-song body of work with additional contributions from Cleo Sol and Inflo. Immediately after the album made landfall, she shared a thank you to her supporters on social media. “Had to channel it somehow, this the only way I know. The love ALREADY is phenomenal, thank you so much. Enjoy the music, blessings,” she wrote on Twitter.

Truth be told, Simz has always uplifted hip hop and British culture with her releases, beginning with a series of well-received mixtapes and EPs that quickly solidified her as a true musical frontrunner. In 2015, she liberated her debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, followed by 2016’s Stillness In Wonderland and 2019’s Grey Area, the last of which was nominated for a Mercury Prize. Simz would eventually obtain that award with 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, much in part thanks to exceptional singles like “Woman,” “Point and Kill” with Obongjayar, and “I Love You, I Hate You.” “The Mercury Prize is all about shining a light on albums of lasting value and real artistry,” she stated in a message following her well-deserved win.

Check out Little Simz’s On Stage Off Stage documentary below. If you missed it, you can enjoy the aforementioned NO THANK YOU here.

