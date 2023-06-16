Responses are pouring in online after the NBA made a ruling regarding a recent incident involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
On Friday (June 16), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league announced Morant will serve a 25-game suspension without pay to start the 2023-’24 regular season. The disciplinary action comes after the 23-year-old was seen on Instagram Live holding what reports later alleged was a fake weapon. However, it was the second time Morant was viewed online holding what was believed to be a gun. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver noted.
After the announcement, Morant released a statement through his agent. Per the release, the South Carolina native said, “I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can get back on the court.”
Ja Morant statement: pic.twitter.com/KJCxTVEIRj
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023
Along with Morant, members of the sports world also revealed their thoughts on the NBA’s decision. On Twitter, former “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe expressed hope that Morant gets the help he needs and that the suspension will result in “an all-time great comeback. More people are praying and pulling for Ja than he knows.”
Hopefully Ja is getting the help he needs and the 25 gm suspension levied by commissioner Silver will be temporary setback for an all time gr8 comeback. More ppl are praying and pulling for Ja than he knows. 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 16, 2023
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of time Morant will spend away from the NBA. Tamika Tremaglio, the organization’s executive director, released a statement on the ordeal.
“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions,” the statement read. “And we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players, and our league in the best possible light. As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons… We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”
The National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of Ja Morant’s suspension and the arbitrary nature of the conditions for his return. “We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio says. pic.twitter.com/HVhFYSELne
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales
Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!