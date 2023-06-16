Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Responses are pouring in online after the NBA made a ruling regarding a recent incident involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

On Friday (June 16), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league announced Morant will serve a 25-game suspension without pay to start the 2023-’24 regular season. The disciplinary action comes after the 23-year-old was seen on Instagram Live holding what reports later alleged was a fake weapon. However, it was the second time Morant was viewed online holding what was believed to be a gun. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver noted.

After the announcement, Morant released a statement through his agent. Per the release, the South Carolina native said, “I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can get back on the court.”

Along with Morant, members of the sports world also revealed their thoughts on the NBA’s decision. On Twitter, former “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe expressed hope that Morant gets the help he needs and that the suspension will result in “an all-time great comeback. More people are praying and pulling for Ja than he knows.”

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of time Morant will spend away from the NBA. Tamika Tremaglio, the organization’s executive director, released a statement on the ordeal.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions,” the statement read. “And we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players, and our league in the best possible light. As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons… We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

